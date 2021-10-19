Give BIG Lexington adds Sumner as new partner community, Cozad, Elwood and Overton partner for second year

LEXINGTON — Give BIG Lexington is gearing up once again and this year has added Sumner as a new community partner. Meanwhile, Cozad, Elwood and Overton are preparing for their second years of partnered fundraising with Give BIG Lex.
Give BIG Lexington is a fundraising event which has now been occurring for 11 years, the event culminates this year on Wednesday, Nov. 10 with a 24-hour public giving campaign. The event is organized by the Lexington Community Foundation. (LCF)
“The goal of Give BIG Lexington is to make a positive impact on local non-profits, raise awareness, and connect the surrounding communities,” according to a press release from the LCF.
The organizations and programs which participate in Give BIG have their causes on display for individuals to donate to, this year there are 80 causes to be donated to through Give BIG Lexington.
There are several new causes joining Give BIG Lexington this year, including, the Dawson County Cancer Care Fund, Dawson County Family Partners, Johnson Lake Playground Fund, Lexington Indoor Tennis Complex, Lexington Veterans Pavilion and the Trail of Lights: Light Up Memorial Park.
The Give BIG Lexington headquarters will be at the Dawson County Annex Building from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. located at 200 West 7th St.
There are other ways to participate in Give BIG Lexington, including,
- Give online at: givebiglexington.org
- Mail or drop off your donation to Lexington Community Foundation, PO Box 422 / 607 N. Washington St., Lexington, NE 68850 (must be postmarked before Nov. 10, 2021 to qualify for matching funds)
- Call the Foundation office number 308.324.6704 for help with invoiced donations or if you are having trouble with credit card donations on the Give Big site
“The LCF is offering a $50,000 match incentive and cash prizes again this year. All fees associated with Give Big Lexington are also being covered by LCF, assuring that 100 percent of the funds donated are distributed to their designated causes,” according toa LCF press release.
Last year marked the first time Give BIG had participated with partner campaigns from the communities of Cozad, Overton and Elwood. They host their own separate fundraising campaigns, but under the umbrella of Give BIG Lexington.
This year another Dawson County community, Sumner, was added to the partner list.
Give BIG Sumner
Sumner Commercial Club President, Kristen Triplett, said the LCF reached out to them about Sumner joining Give BIG as a new partner campaign.
Triplett said after they agreed to join, she began reaching out to organizations in town that would like to participate in Give BIG Sumner. In their first year, there are four causes, the Sumner Commercial Club, S-E-M Friends of FFA, Sumner Little League and S-E-M Scholars Scholarship.
Triplett said in this first year their most important goal is getting the word out about the event and raise awareness for it. She said she hopes the event gains traction this year so they can add more causes next year.
The Give BIG Sumner page can be found on the Give BIG Lexington homepage. Their fundraising goal this year is $5,000.
The Give BIG Sumner headquarters on Nov. 10 will be located at the Sumner Community Hall, 110 East 5th Avenue. Donations can be dropped off in-person from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Give BIG Cozad, Give BIG Elwood and Give BIG Overton are all preparing for their second year of participation in the event.
Give BIG Cozad
Give BIG Cozad is presented by Cozad Community Foundation in conjunction with the Lexington Community Foundation and is powered by Mighty Cause, a year-round online giving website.
“The goal of Give Big is to make a positive impact on local non-profits, raise awareness, and connect the surrounding communities. “We can’t express our appreciation enough to the Lexington Community Foundation Board, Jackie Berke and her staff for allowing us to participate in this amazing day”, said Bri Snider, Cozad Community Foundation Board President.
Cozad Area Community Foundation board member Robyn Geiser said last year, having never participated in the Give BIG event before, they were unsure of what to expect and there were many questions about how things would go.
After the event had wrapped up and the total donation amounts were in, Geiser said the board was, “blown away,” by how successful the first Give BIG Cozad ended up being.
Aside from the donations made to the causes, it was clear the exposure and awareness the event brought was just as important, Geiser said. Even those causes with the fewest donations still noted they still got donations, something that wouldn’t have happened if they did not participate.
The first Give BIG Cozad showed the importance of raising awareness for the causes, and bringing about a sense of community as everyone worked together.
This year there are 27 different causes that can be donated to through Give BIG Cozad. Donors can choose to donate to any number of participating causes and write one check or check out online one time with the shopping cart feature.
Geiser said one of the new causes is donations for the 150th celebration of the foundation of Cozad in 2023. They are raising funds for four key events centered on the Union Pacific Railroad, agriculture, the arts and the 100th Meridian.
In its second year, Give BIG Cozad has a goal of $100,000, Geiser said she hope they reach the total, but it’s just as important to raise awareness and work together for the better of the 100th Meridian community.
Geiser thanked the Lexington Community Foundation for allowing the partner campaigns and was pleased Sumner was added as a new partner. She said the CCF board is made up of volunteers and couldn’t do this without the LCF. She said the LCF is setting a great example.
Give BIG Cozad’s headquarters will be located at the Elks Club, 820 J St., from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This year there will be a wrap-up event happy hour from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. open to community members to celebrate the impact of the day; causes will be able to share their story during the event.
Gesier said during the final hours of the first Give BIG Cozad, there was an excitement in the room as the totals on the leaderboard continued to climb. The board thought the feeling was, “too good not to share,” Gesier said, hence their hosting of the wrap-up event during the evening of the event.
Speaking to the community and beyond, Geiser said she wants everyone to feel welcome to participate; people are encouraged to give what they can. “I want everyone to feel like they are a part of it,” she said, “No matter how much they give, they are making a difference.”
There are several ways to participate in Give BIG Cozad,
- Give online at https://www.givebiglexington.org/event/Cozad21
- Mail your donation by November 10th to Cozad Community Foundation, PO Box 214 Cozad, NE 69130.
- Stop by Give BIG Cozad headquarters on Nov. 10 Cozad Elks Club – 820 J Street, Cozad from 7a.m. – 7p.m.
- Come Celebrate and be a part of the wrap-up event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Give BIG Elwood
Give BIG Elwood is presented by the Elwood Area Foundation, their mission is to encourage, enhance and provide opportunities for charitable giving, and to manage and distribute the funds in a responsible manner in order to strengthen the Elwood area community and benefit the future generations of our community, according to the Elwood Area Foundation.
“It is with deepest thanks that we are using the knowledge provided by the Lexington Community Foundation from their great success with so many years of Give Big Lexington, to carry out this event for the Elwood Area,” according to the Elwood Area Foundation, “Those who contribute to Give Big Elwood will invest in advancing the missions of our local nonprofits, expanding the impact of our programs; and moving our projects forward to completion.”
This year there are 19 different programs that are a part of Give BIG Elwood. The fundraising goal this year is $70,000.
The Give BIG Elwood headquarters will be hosted at the Elwood Area Foundation office, 314 Smith Ave. They are hosting a breakfast from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. and from 4 -6 p.m. they will be hosting an open house and taking donations.
Give BIG Overton
Give BIG Overton is presented by the Overton Area Community Foundation (OACF), a group of volunteers committed to the future of Overton.
“We envision a future where citizens from all walks of life experience a sense of belonging, youth and future leaders are nurtured, locally-owned businesses thrive, and a variety of recreational activities are available to all who call Overton home,” the Overton Area Community Foundation stated.
Bob Larson, an OACF member, said during their first year participating in 2020, they had no idea what to expect, being new to the event and being in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said they did a lot of work to get the word out to residents and Overton Public School alumni.
Larson said the OACF was both satisfied and surprised with the outcome of the first Give BIG Overton event. He said raising around $20,000 for Overton causes was, “beyond expectations.”
This year there are eight different Overton causes to contribute to. Some returning ones include the Overton Cemetery Improvements, Overton Area Community Fund, programs for Overton Public Schools and replacing bunker gear for the Overton Volunteer Fire Department.
A new cause this year is the Overton History Book. Larson said with Overton’s 150th town anniversary approaching in 2023, Cindy Hasty and Overton librarian Deb Weiland are working on a book about the history of Overton. Donations will go toward a portable scanner, direct mailings and the cost of printing and publishing the book.
Larson said they have an idea of what to expect for their second year of Give BIG Overton, this year OACF members have a better idea of how to handle the campaign, including the promotion and work day off. He said members are working to get the word out using social media and they continue to reach out to alumni.
He said he doesn’t know what to expect in terms of donations, but hopes they do even better than last year.
The Give BIG Overton headquarters will be located at the Overton Family Center, at the corner of Lincoln and Plectron St. It will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. with a free sloppy joe feed provided by Overton FCCLA and FFA students from 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
There will also be a cookie bake off that will be judged by local, “celebrity,” judges.
“We look forward to good participation from the community,” Larson said.