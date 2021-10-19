Give BIG Lexington adds Sumner as new partner community, Cozad, Elwood and Overton partner for second year

After the event had wrapped up and the total donation amounts were in, Geiser said the board was, “blown away,” by how successful the first Give BIG Cozad ended up being.

Aside from the donations made to the causes, it was clear the exposure and awareness the event brought was just as important, Geiser said. Even those causes with the fewest donations still noted they still got donations, something that wouldn’t have happened if they did not participate.

The first Give BIG Cozad showed the importance of raising awareness for the causes, and bringing about a sense of community as everyone worked together.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This year there are 27 different causes that can be donated to through Give BIG Cozad. Donors can choose to donate to any number of participating causes and write one check or check out online one time with the shopping cart feature.

Geiser said one of the new causes is donations for the 150th celebration of the foundation of Cozad in 2023. They are raising funds for four key events centered on the Union Pacific Railroad, agriculture, the arts and the 100th Meridian.