Give BIG Lexington 2022: 12 years of giving

LEXINGTON — Give BIG Lexington entered its 12th year as the giving day kicked off on Thursday, Nov. 10. Cozad, Elwood, Overton and Sumner joined as partner campaigns.

The Lexington Clipper-Herald visited each of the Give BIG headquarters on Thursday to interview the organizers and volunteers.

Give BIG Lexington

At the Give BIG Lexington headquarters at the Dawson County Annex Building, Lexington Community Foundation Executive Director Jackie Berke will be retiring in May 2023 and was overseeing her last Give BIG event.

Berke said after 12 years, people have an understanding of what the event can achieve and noted the LCF is well equipped to carry the event forward into the future.

With this being her last year, Berke said she has reminisced about the early years of when the event first got started and recalled memories with longtime volunteers.

She said the Give BIG campaign has become established to the point that organizations can incorporate it into their strategic plan.

One of the new features of the 12th Give BIG Lexington was “Grow the Match.” The numbers of organizations and causes have grown around 80 the past several years and some people have expressed a desire to donate to them all.

Berke said they borrowed the Grow The Match concept from Holdrege which implemented the idea at their last giving day.

Every donation of $5 or more made to Grow the Match will be added to the $50,000 match pool provided by the Foundation. The funds will be proportionally distributed to all of the qualifying participating organizations. By noon, the amount had reached $930.

LCF board member Jill Denker was working through donations at the Give BIG site when she was interviewed. She said she has been helping for a majority of the years Give BIG Lexington has been ongoing and described it as one of her favorite days of the year.

She said it highlights what a supportive, involved and generous community Lexington is and it enables donations to be made and increases awareness for “amazing” causes.

Denker said under Berke’s leadership, Give BIG has been able to expand to several area communities and its structure has been able to benefit those causes as well.

There were several other events throughout Lexington that were held by causes that had partnered with Give BIG. Dawson/Gosper County CASA held their annual bake sale and had nearly sold out before 10 a.m.

Lexington Ministerial Association hosted a Clerical Soup and Chili Challenge at the First United Methodist Church. The LMA is a nonprofit organization comprised of pastors and their congregations from the Lexington community.

Give BIG Cozad

Cozad Area Community Foundation board member Robyn Geiser was found at the Cozad Elk’s Club were donations were being taken throughout the day and preparations were being made for their celebratory event that evening.

Geiser said in Cozad’s third year of Give BIG, she said she hopes to see the number of donors increase, noting they have added even more causes this year.

The 100th Meridian community has its own giving spirit and they rally to support causes generously, Geiser said.

The happy hour event at the end of the day was born out of the experience from the first year that Give BIG Cozad occurred. Geiser said the excitement grew among the foundation members as they saw the totals at the end of the day.

Each year, Geiser said she cannot adequately explain the feeling in words at seeing the amount of money that is raised for all the different causes.

The foundation wanted to share this feeling with the whole community, thus the happy hour event was hosted for the first time last year. This year, Geiser said they put even more time and attention toward the event and hope to see even more community members attend.

Geiser said in a time where even more people are in need, events like this can help make a difference in people’s lives and at the end of the day, that is what it is all about.

Give BIG Elwood

Elwood Area Foundation Executive Director Melissa Vinzant was tracked down at the Elwood Civic Center where she was helping set up for the chili soup cook off that was planned for the evening.

Vinzant said Give BIG Elwood was off to a great start in the morning and she would often check the donation amounts and watch them grow.

She also said that this year she hopes there are more donors, as that will show that more people have been reached about the event and bring more awareness to the causes.

There were a number of new causes added this year, from 19 in 2021, now to 30 in 2022. Even in a tight knit community such as Elwood, Vinzant said people are still surprised by the number and types of different causes and organizations in the community.

When asked about changes they made in the third year, Vinzant said they are better organized and have been showcasing the different causes on their social media pages for several weeks leading up to the date.

“Those who contribute to Give Big Elwood will invest in advancing the missions of our local nonprofits, expanding the impact of our programs; and moving our projects forward to completion,” per the Give BIG Elwood site.

“I am really excited to see where this third year goes,” Vinzant said.

Give BIG Sumner

This was Give BIG Sumner’s second year of taking part in the Give BIG campaign.

Sumner Commercial Club President, Kristen Triplett, said this year they have increased the number of causes from four to 13. Last year they were able to raise $4,400.

When asked about the increase in the number of causes, Triplett said this year the timing was better and after the first year, there is more awareness in the community as to what the Give BIG event does.

Triplett said in their second year they hoped to get more people involved, they have created more awareness around the campaigns and hope to get funds to all of the well deserving causes.

This year the Give BIG Sumner’s headquarters moved to the Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Public Schools gym, where donors could come in person and meet with the different causes. Triplett said they learned of the importance of having the community headquarters where people could gather together.

Triplett said that people have been surprised by the number of organizations and causes, even in a small community like Sumner. In addition to the donations, the Give BIG event helps to raise awareness for what is going on in the community.

Concluding, Triplett gave a heartfelt thank you to the people who made donations and to the Lexington Community Foundation for reaching out and including neighboring communities in their event.

Give BIG Overton

Give BIG Overton was presented by the Overton Area Community Foundation (OACF), a group of volunteers committed to the future of Overton.

In-person donations could be dropped off in the afternoon at the Overton Family Center, where they could also meet with the nine different causes.

OACF member Eric Ryan said the day had gotten off to a good start with a number of online donations. Ryan said this is Overton’s third year participating in Give BIG and they hope to continue raising awareness and donations.

He said the causes up for donation help to make Overton a great place to live and the OACF was happy to help them succeed.

“Through generous donations, OACF has already made significant investments in Overton including youth sports programs, a local park, a basketball court, a new greenhouse, efforts to bridge the learning gap, and various events and gatherings that instill a sense of pride in the community,” the Give BIG page stated.

In addition to meeting with the donors, a soup supper was served by the Overton FFA students during the evening, Ryan said it’s important to include the youth in an event like Give BIG Overton.

Ryan said he is always grateful for the generosity of the Overton community and thanked the donors. He also extended a thank you to Jackie Berke and the Lexington Community Foundation for inviting Overton to once again be a part of the Give BIG event.