Give BIG Elwood adds new participants for its second year of Give BIG Lex partnership

ELWOOD — Give BIG Elwood is preparing for its second year as a partner campaign with Give BIG Lexington and the Lexington Community Foundation and they want to get the word out to the community.
Last year was the first time Elwood had partnered with Give BIG, along with Overton and Cozad. Elwood Area Community Foundation Director Melissa Vinzant said she did not know what to expect of the event.
Vinzant said the first Give BIG Elwood was occurring at the end of a challenging year and wanted to temper her expectations.
However, she said she was, “blown away,” by the amount of community support they received during the first event. Despite the challenging years, everyone stepped up to make donations; Vinzant said it just showed how important these local organizations are to Elwood.
Give BIG Elwood raised close to $50,000 for 15 causes during its first year, Vinzant said.
This year there are 19 different causes and organizations taking part, said Vinzant, the overall goal this year is $70,000. There have already been donations made toward several causes.
One of the new causes is raising funds for a Veterans Memorial in Elwood, they have a goal of $5,000 for their first year. Another new cause is Elwood Little Angels Christian Child Care, they are raising funds to help renovate their aging facility; they have a goal of $20,000.
“Those who contribute to Give Big Elwood will invest in advancing the missions of our local nonprofits, expanding the impact of our programs; and moving our projects forward to completion,” according to the Give BIG Elwood page.
Vinzant said this year she isn’t focused on the amount of dollars raised, but to get more people participating this year. She said she wants more people to be aware of all the different things that are going on in Elwood.
Give BIG Elwood kicks off on Wednesday, Nov. 10, along with all of the other partner campaigns. Vinzant said this year she is excited to welcome people in person at the Elwood Area Foundation from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
There will be a breakfast open house from 7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m., sponsored by Pinnacle Bank and an afternoon open house from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., sponsored by Security First Bank.
“The mission of the Elwood Area Foundation is to encourage, enhance and provide opportunities for charitable giving, and to manage and distribute the funds in a responsible manner in order to strengthen the Elwood area community and benefit the future generations of our community,” according to the Give BIG Elwood page.
Vinzant said all of the participating organizations and causes are what help make Elwood a great community and she hopes to see more people come out and support them this year.
There are several ways to donate,
Give online at: www.givebiglexington.org/event/Elwood21
Mail or drop off your donation to the Elwood Area Foundation, PO Box 303 Elwood, NE 68937, (must be postmarked before Nov. 10, 2021 to qualify for matching funds)