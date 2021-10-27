Give BIG Elwood adds new participants for its second year of Give BIG Lex partnership

ELWOOD — Give BIG Elwood is preparing for its second year as a partner campaign with Give BIG Lexington and the Lexington Community Foundation and they want to get the word out to the community.

Last year was the first time Elwood had partnered with Give BIG, along with Overton and Cozad. Elwood Area Community Foundation Director Melissa Vinzant said she did not know what to expect of the event.

Vinzant said the first Give BIG Elwood was occurring at the end of a challenging year and wanted to temper her expectations.

However, she said she was, “blown away,” by the amount of community support they received during the first event. Despite the challenging years, everyone stepped up to make donations; Vinzant said it just showed how important these local organizations are to Elwood.

Give BIG Elwood raised close to $50,000 for 15 causes during its first year, Vinzant said.

This year there are 19 different causes and organizations taking part, said Vinzant, the overall goal this year is $70,000. There have already been donations made toward several causes.