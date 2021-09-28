Girl Scout Taya Berry creates communication books for non-verbal students in pursuit of a Gold Award

The Gold Award emblem is presented as a pin resembling an eight-pointed gold star with rays radiating from a central, polished trefoil. The award was originally created in 1980.

Berry’s idea was to create communication books for each different school building in the Lexington Public Schools district. She said she got the idea through babysitting several children who were non-verbal and interacting with different people through Unified Bowling.

She got to work on the project around the end of May 2021, she created eight books for all ages, they contain pictures with corresponding words, allowing non-verbal students to more effectively communicate.

The pictures display emotions, places in the school, the community and different phrases. “I want everyone to be able to communicate,” Berry said.

She said she made the books in such a way as to allow teachers to add more pages with even more phrases, pictures, etc., in the future if needed.

Teachers have told Berry they “really like,” the books and they are serving their intended purpose.