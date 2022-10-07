Gift of trees comes to Lexington City Hall thanks to CPNRD

LEXINGTON — The Central Platte Natural Resources District (CPNRD) is donating a Sterling Linden tree to Lexington. CPNRD is planting the tree on the west side of City Hall, at the same time presenting a professional tree-planting how-to demonstration. Anyone interested in learning tree planting is invited to attend.

In celebration of 150 years of Arbor Day and 50 years of Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts, Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce has partnered with the NRDs for the “Gift of Trees” partnership, to gift a tree to every county over the course of the next year.

“On the first Arbor Day in 1872, one million trees were planted across Nebraska,” said Tammy Partsch, Tourism & Promotions Coordinator for Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce.

The “Gift of Trees” plantings are scheduled in Buffalo, Dawson, Hall, and Merrick Counties on Friday, October 21. The first planting will at Lexington City Hall at 9 a.m.

“Gifting trees to counties throughout the Central Platte NRD commemorates the anniversaries and signifies our commitment to tree planting efforts in central Nebraska,” said Marcia Lee, CPNRD Information/Education Specialist. Nebraska’s NRDs have sold more than 100 million conservation tree and shrub seedlings since 1972 for windbreaks, erosion control, wildlife habitat and other conservation purposes – that is about 50 trees for each Nebraskan.

Mick Reynolds, CPNRD Board Chairman, said “Planting the trees is our commitment to the future. It is a way of paying forward environmental stewardship.”

Representatives from Nebraska City have been traveling Nebraska this fall with the Gift of Trees statewide tree planting project. It will continue next spring. They are hopeful to reach all 93 counties. In Lexington they will be joined by Lexington Tree Board members, and Assistant City Manager Dennis Burnside, liaison to the Tree Board.

“The Lexington Tree Board recommends fall as a great time to plant trees,” said Burnside. “This is perfect timing because this year we sadly had to remove a dying silver maple on the west side of City Hall.”

The Gift of Trees project is supported by the Friends of Arbor Lodge Foundation and Grimm’s Gardens of Nebraska City.