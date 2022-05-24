Getting the split

LEXINGTON — Lexington (2-3) splits a pair of games against Ogallala and Hi-Line. The Pinnacle Bank Seniors dropped Saturday’s game against Ogallala 7-4 and completed the season sweep against Hi-Line winning 7-2.

A combination of errors and timely hitting led to a four-run deficient after two innings.

“We just didn’t come out with the energy needed to win the game, but it showed up late in the game,” said Lexington assistant coach Troy Fagot.

After back-to-back hits, the Indians pushed their first run across on an erranded throw from Lexington third baseman Levi Converse.

Ogallala continued their attack with an RBI single from Wyatt Walker. The following at-bat, Aydan Halligan, hits a hard groundball through the infield plating two runs, doubling the Indians lead to 4-0.

Plate discipline would get Lexington on the board in the bottom of the third inning. Drew Hanson hit a leadoff single, followed by three walks including an RBI walk from Ubaldo Anaya, cutting the lead to 4-1.

Ogallala swung momentum back in their favor getting productive outs to extend their lead in the fourth inning.

With the bases loaded and zero outs, Caden Rezac flies out to center field. The Pinnacle Bank Seniors couldn’t get the throw in time to prevent Halligan from scoring on the sac fly. Jayden Curtis followed suit in the next at-bat recording a sac fly, extending Ogallala’s led to 6-1.

Lexington’s offense struggled in the middle innings to close the gap, only manufacturing two hits between the third and fifth inning.

“We have to understand what the strikezone is. Every umpire is going to be different from there we have to adjust our game, take our cuts and transfer that to outs in the field,” said Fagot.

Ogallala would add a run in the fifth inning to make it a 7-1 game entering the sixth inning. Pinnacle Bank Seniors bats would wake up putting up three runs in that frame.

After Lexington executed small ball to get runners in scoring position, Hanson hit an RBI single. Later that inning he and Converse scored on a passed ball accounting for the final score, 7-4.

Vs. Hi-Line

Twenty-four hours was all the Pinnacle Bank Seniors needed to get refocused and bounce back against Hi-Line. They got the bats going early with a three-run second inning.

The first two runs came from a fielding error by the Bulls shortstop. Then Daylen Naylor would make Hi-Line pay for extending the inning with an RBI double to push the lead to 3-0.

Lexington took a stranglehold on the game in the top of the fourth, posting up three in the run column once again. Ubaldo Anaya started it off with an RBI single, and then moving himself into scoring position by stealing second.

A few at-bats later, Conlan Kjar hits an RBI groundout scoring Jacksen Konrad from third. Greysen Strauss capped off the scoring with RBI double, putting the Pinnacle Bank up 6-0 going into the bottom half of the inning.

Hi-Line responded by scoring their only runs in the game in the bottom half of the fourth, off a two-RBI single from Carson Reiners, cutting the lead to 6-2.

“We played a pretty clean game today [defensively]. The defense was good today, but the offense needs work,” said Lexington head coach Vince Leibert.

The game will go on to be dominated by defense, with Anaya stealing home accounting for the last run of the game and the final score, 7-2.

Lexington dominated the game but there were moments the team missed opportunities in great hitters’ counts.

“I would like to see them be more aggressive in those 2-0 counts because they’re likely to get a ball they can drive. This team is very talented, we just have to get through the early season mental hurdles,” said Leibert.