Gene Libal honored for his 25 years of service on the ESU 10 board

LEXINGTON — Gene Libal was honored for his 25 years of service and leadership as a member of the Educational Service Unit 10.

In 1995, Libal was invited to apply for a position on the ESU 10 board which had been made vacant due to a death. Libal had past experience on rural school boards and was chosen to serve.

At the time, Libal said he didn’t realize the true extent of the services the Education Service units provide.

In 1965, the Nebraska Legislature created the Educational Service Unit system to provide supplemental services to school districts. ESU’s are service-oriented, non-regulatory agencies which are designed to achieve a better balance of educational opportunities for students, regardless of the population, financial differences or geographic limitations of school districts.

The governing unit consists of an elected board of nine members; they are elected to four year terms from nine different election districts.

ESU 10 provides services to students in Blaine, Boone, Buffalo, Custer, Dawson, Garfield, Greely, Hall, Howard, Loup, Sherman and Valley counties.