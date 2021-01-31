Gene Libal honored for his 25 years of service on the ESU 10 board

LEXINGTON — Gene Libal was honored for his 25 years of service and leadership as a member of the Educational Service Unit 10.
In 1995, Libal was invited to apply for a position on the ESU 10 board which had been made vacant due to a death. Libal had past experience on rural school boards and was chosen to serve.
At the time, Libal said he didn’t realize the true extent of the services the Education Service units provide.
In 1965, the Nebraska Legislature created the Educational Service Unit system to provide supplemental services to school districts. ESU’s are service-oriented, non-regulatory agencies which are designed to achieve a better balance of educational opportunities for students, regardless of the population, financial differences or geographic limitations of school districts.
The governing unit consists of an elected board of nine members; they are elected to four year terms from nine different election districts.
ESU 10 provides services to students in Blaine, Boone, Buffalo, Custer, Dawson, Garfield, Greely, Hall, Howard, Loup, Sherman and Valley counties.
Libal said they serve 31,078 students, 2,372 teachers, across 9,515 square miles, 33 public school districts, nine parochial schools and two residential schools.
He was quick to learn the ESU’s provide a variety of services across four departments, administration, special education, technology services and teaching and learning. Libal called his experience on the board, “an eye-opener.”
Over the past 25 years, Libal represented District 8 of ESU 10, which included Overton, Lexington and Cozad.
Reflecting on his years of service, Libal said technology has become ubiquitous throughout schools and the changes to it come on a dime.
Another development which Libal is pleased with is the state school board now working hand in hand with the ESU’s to get things done for the school districts.