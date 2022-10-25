Game and Parks stocks 750 rainbow trout in Plum Creek Park lake

LEXINGTON — Rainbow trout were stocked in Lexington’s Plum Creek Park Lake this week by Nebraska Game and Parks. Stockings are being done across the state to enhance fishing opportunities this fall and winter.

Nebraska Game and Parks stated that 750 trout which were stocked in Plum Creek Park came from Rock Creek State Fish Hatchery, one of five fish hatcheries across the state. The other hatcheries are Calamus, near Burwell, North Platte, Valentine and Grove Trout Rearing Station, near Royal.

Rock Creek Hatchery is located northwest of Benkelman and produces nearly half of the trout stocked throughout the state.

“The Rock Creek Fish Hatchery was founded at the headwaters of Rock Creek in 1924 to utilize the creek’s abundant cold water spring flow. The water supply allows for the production of both coolwater and warmwater species. The hatchery annually produces rainbow and brown trout, wiper, rock bass, redear sunfish, grass carp, plains topminnow, pearl dace, yellow perch and fathead minnow,” according to Nebraska Game and Parks, NGP.

“Several species of fish produced at the hatchery, including the plains topminnow and pearl dace, are either threatened or listed as species of concern. The hatchery provides universities with a valuable resource for ongoing research relating to threats faced by these species as a result of habitat loss,” NGP states on their website.

Catchable trout, about 10 inches in length, are reared at Rock Creek to be stocked at Lake Ogallala, Rock Creek Lake, Elm Creek and numerous city park ponds in the panhandle and Pine Ridge.

The range of rainbow trout is through western and north-central cold-water streams and lakes of Nebraska, they are also stocked in state parks, city ponds and recreational lakes.

Rainbow trout tolerate slightly higher temperatures than other trout.

“It is speckled with small black spots on sides (no orange or reddish spots), back, and tail fin which is slightly forked. Sides also have a broad pinkish or red stripe. It also has small scales, an adipose fin on the midline of the back near the tail, and a small, triangular-shaped axillary process at the upper end of the pelvic fin,” according to NGP.

Their diet usually consists of aquatic and terrestrial insects, amphipods, crayfish, and small fish.

According to NGP, they spawn from early winter to late spring, depending on genetic strain and availability of clean, gravelly riffles in streams.

Stock bred rainbow trout are fairly easy to catch and are a good way to introduce new anglers, or children, to fishing.

The equipment required is also inexpensive, a spinning or spin-cast rod and reel with a hook baited with a worm will work well. Add a split shot a couple of feet above the hook and a bobber a couple of feet above the split shot, said Kane, spinners, salmon eggs, dough baits and artificial flies also can catch trout.

For more information about fishing, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/fishing.