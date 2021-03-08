Game and Parks seeking information about bald eagle parts taken near the Canaday Steam Plant

LEXINGTON — The Nebraska Game and Parks is looking for information regarding parts of an adult bald eagle which were taken near Lexington.

The body of the eagle was discovered, near the Canaday Steam Plant in late February 2021, missing its head and feet. It is illegal to take or possess any parts of a bald eagle.

Anyone with information should contact Nebraska Conservation Officer Taylor Dixon at 308-217-2108 or taylor.dixon@nebraska.gov