Fun family Halloween events planned at area YMCAs

Families are invited to celebrate fall holiday traditions at several fun events planned at YMCA of the Prairie branches in October.

The Orthman Community YMCA in Lexington (1207 N. Grant) will host a Monster Mash on Friday, Oct. 29, from 7-8:30 p.m. The event will include the Nightmare on Grant Street haunted trailer, Halloween snacks and drinks, a bounce house, face painting, games and more. Costumes are encouraged. Participants must register by Oct. 26. The fee is $10 per person for anyone age 4 and older.

The YMCA at Gothenburg Health (910 20th St.) will host a Halloween Spooktacular Extravaganza on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 1-3 p.m. Kids of all ages are invited to join in old-fashioned fall fun including crafts, pumpkin painting, cookie decorating and the YMCA’s popular haunted house. The fee is $5 per person or $10 per family.

At the Don Sjogren Community YMCA in Holdrege (1415 Broadway), the First State Bank is sponsoring the FREE annual family pumpkin decorating event from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. Kids and families can decorate pumpkins with stickers, felt, yarn, googly eyes and more. No carving required and no mess to clean up!