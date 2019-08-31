FUMC approved to host Learning Adventures child care center by city council

LEXINGTON — With the official stamp of approval by the city council and the personal blessings of the mayor, First United Methodist Church is on its way to hosting a child care center to help alleviate the need in the community.
Kurt McBride, a member of the FUMC church council, spoke before the city council and said the permit the church was seeking was to help answer the need for child care in Lexington. He said the church got in contact with Casey Madsen, who owns Learning Adventures Child Care Center and already operates a center in the Methodist church in Gothenburg.
McBride said the church has the space to accommodate such a center, he said their basement area is well suited for this and, “things have been falling into place for all of us.”
When asked how many children the church space will be licensed for, he said they would license for 85, but start with taking around 50 children. The age range of the children will be from six weeks old, to fifth grade, McBride said.
When asked about fire marshal requirements, McBride said the only fire related item the church needs to address is hardwiring all of the smoke alarms.
The city council voted and approved the permit for the child care center.
Mayor John Fagot spoke to the FUMC representatives after the vote saying, “Thank you for doing this, it is a great need in the community. Thank you for taking the lead on this.” Fagot also expressed hope other churches and community organizations would follow a similar path the FUMC has.
The FUMC and Learning Adventures is on track to opening the center by March 2020, when it opens it will be the only and largest child care center in Lexington.
The city limits have expanded to the north, after the city council approved the Northeast First Addition and its annexation.
City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said they are making the roughly 104 acre tract of land along Highway 21 and north of Cherokee Road into one large general subdivision. The land was purchased back in May by the city.
In essence, the city is simplifying the legal description with its future use to be decided on later, Pepplitsch said.
Council member Steve Smith said someone had asked him about two separate tracts of land which were uplatted and if they would become part of this Northeast First Addition.
Pepplitsch said these tracts would not be included in this plat, but they would be looking into it later and may consider annexation or a joint subdivision, but said it would be addressed.
This moves the corporate limits of the city and extends it north to the perimeter of the northern subdivisions. Pepplitsch said the extension is to help grab this subdivision.
With the new fiscal year starting, budget season is not far behind. The council considered the draft budget proposal for fiscal year 2020.
Pepplitsch said there was an increase in property valuations this year. Valuations in the last fiscal year totaled around $325,138,243, this year it had increased to $381,509,693.
The increase was due to tax increment financing, TIF, projects coming back on the books, especially those businesses which had been funded by TIF. The modest increase in property taxes would be then reinvested, Pepplitsch said.
The property tax levy also looks to remain the same at 0.36.
Improvements to the city’s recreational facilities is in the budget, including general development in park facilities, a face lift for Oak Park and a splash pad at one of the facilities. There are also beautification projects around the apartments in the Southwest First Addition.
Pepplitsch said city hall will also get some improvements, including a remodel to the Lexington Police Department area and a fix-up for the exterior of the building.
Street projects include replacing a street sweeper, changing out several trucks and tractors. There is also a plan to tie in improvements on 18th St. and tie this in with the Sandoz Elementary school improvements to better aid the traffic flow in the area.
The city is also on year two of a 10 year program to fix intersections and road panel replacements, Pepplitsch said. This would be continuing into this fiscal year.
The east viaduct project is ongoing and there is a public meeting for it on Sept. 12 at city hall.
In the enterprise fund there are new water well developments, including system tie-ins in the southern part of town. A group of water projects will cost around $1 million. Pepplitsch said “it behooves,” the city to undertake these necessary projects.
Under the sanitation department, the city is considering moving the tree and grass piles to another location to offer a more vibrant service.
Pepplitsch said with Priority Medical Transport handling medical calls, the city may see a reduction in service fees in the ambulance area.
In the case of other funds, the Community Development Agency’s budget is higher as they make payments to developers for spec housing, the CDA is looking to build two more units, Pepplitsch said. Their budget is $2,085,643.
In closing, Pepplitsch said the budget is becoming pretty standardized and the city can hold the property tax levy where it is.
Mayor Fagot spoke of the importance of reinvesting the funds the city has. “Keep investing in yourself to keep getting better,” he said.
Pepplitsch noted everything keeps pushing forward and things are looking bright.
During the roundtable discussion Assistant City Manager Dennis Burnside noted there is an open house about the east viaduct project on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. at city hall. A formal presentation about the project will be made at 5 p.m., Spanish and Somali interpreters will be on hand.
