Freightliner truck rolls while exiting I-80 at the Darr interchange Tuesday morning

DARR — A Freightliner truck rolled while exiting Interstate 80 at the Darr interchange during the morning of Tuesday, June 29.

At 8:49 a.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to I-80 mile marker 231, the Darr interchange, for the report of a large vehicle that had rolled.

On scene, in the westbound exit lane, a Freightliner truck was laying on is passenger side, mostly in the south ditch.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the load of the truck shifted to the left side as the driver was exiting I-80. They attempted to correct the vehicles path, but the truck ended up landing on its side.

The driver suffered a minor injury to the hand, but was treated on scene and not transported to the hospital. A passenger also in the truck was uninjured, both were wearing seatbelts.

The Nebraska State Patrol was assisted on scene by the LVFD, Priority Medical Transport, the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and the Dawson County Emergency Manager.