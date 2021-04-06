FREE Healthy Kids Events Planned at YMCAs

Kids 1-mile runs encourage kids to get up and move
HOLDREGE – Children and families are invited to the YMCA at Gothenburg Health, the Don Sjogren Community YMCA in Holdrege and the Orthman Community YMCA in Lexington for FREE Healthy Kids Day® events in April.
The Y’s Healthy Kids Day® events will offer fun and creative healthy living activities for the entire family.
The Healthy Kids Day® fun begins at the YMCA at Gothenburg Health (910 20th St.) on Thursday, April 15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This event is in partnership with the Gothenburg Early Childhood Learning Coalition (GECLC) and will include activity stations with prizes and a gaga pit outside sponsored by Camp Comeca. No registration is necessary and all events are FREE.
The Holdrege event takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 23, at the YMCA at 1415 Broadway. Free activities will include the National Wild Turkey Federation BB gun trailer, make your own mucus with Phelps Memorial Health Center and explore an ambulance, the UNK physical activity and wellness lab obstacle course, 4-H Heelers dog demonstration, a bounce house and booths about the Holdrege Public Library, UNL Extension, martial arts, Cub Scouts & Girl Scouts, the Holdrege Police Department and the Nebraska Prairie Museum.
PMHC will sponsor a food truck at the event as a fundraiser for the “MS Run The US” event.
The YMCA Kids Duck Run will begin at 6 p.m. Kids in grades K-6 can discover their potential in the one-mile fun run. Pre-registration is required for the Duck Run by Sunday, April 11, to be guaranteed a t-shirt. There is a registration fee.
The fun continues at the Orthman Y in Lexington (1207 N. Grant) at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 30, with FREE nachos (served on a first-come, first-served basis). Activities will include bounce houses, an obstacle course, a bungee trampoline, prizes vendors and more.
Kids are invited to get doused in splashes of colored chalk in the One-Mile Kids Color Run. The race begins at 5:45 p.m. and is for children ages 4 to Grade 8. Pre-registration for the Color Run is required by April 22. There is a registration fee for the race, which also includes a t-shirt.
For more information or to register for the races, please visit www.ymcaoftheprairie.org/register