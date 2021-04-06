FREE Healthy Kids Events Planned at YMCAs

PMHC will sponsor a food truck at the event as a fundraiser for the “MS Run The US” event.

The YMCA Kids Duck Run will begin at 6 p.m. Kids in grades K-6 can discover their potential in the one-mile fun run. Pre-registration is required for the Duck Run by Sunday, April 11, to be guaranteed a t-shirt. There is a registration fee.

The fun continues at the Orthman Y in Lexington (1207 N. Grant) at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 30, with FREE nachos (served on a first-come, first-served basis). Activities will include bounce houses, an obstacle course, a bungee trampoline, prizes vendors and more.

Kids are invited to get doused in splashes of colored chalk in the One-Mile Kids Color Run. The race begins at 5:45 p.m. and is for children ages 4 to Grade 8. Pre-registration for the Color Run is required by April 22. There is a registration fee for the race, which also includes a t-shirt.

For more information or to register for the races, please visit www.ymcaoftheprairie.org/register