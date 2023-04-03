Children and families are invited to the YMCA at Gothenburg Health, the Don Sjogren Community YMCA in Holdrege and the Orthman Community YMCA in Lexington for FREE Healthy Kids Day® events in April.

The Healthy Kids Day® fun begins at the YMCA at Gothenburg Health (910 20th St.) on Wednesday, April 19, from 3-6 p.m. This event will include a Gaga Pit, 9square, bounce houses and snacks. It is a free event, and no registration is necessary.

Local and state organizations will come together in Gothenburg to promote healthy kids and families. Booths will include the Nebraska State Patrol, Gothenburg Fire, Gothenburg Health, Eastside Animal Hospital, Pony Express Family Dentistry, Gothenburg Eye Care, Gothenburg Discount Pharmacy, GECLC, First State bank, and many others.

The Gothenburg Y will host a Family Fun Color Run/Walk on Friday, April 28, in partnership with the Gothenburg Chamber of Comerce Spring Fling. Register by April 21 for an exclusive t-shirt. Register at the Gothenburg YMCA or on the YMCA app.

The Holdrege event takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the YMCA at 1415 Broadway. Free activities include bounce houses, games and community booths. Phelps Memorial Health Center will sponsor a food truck.

The YMCA Kids Duck Run encourages kids in grades K-6 to discover their potential and will begin at 6 p.m. Pre-registration is required for the Duck Run.

Following Healthy Kids Day, the Y will host a Duck Dive where participants can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes donated by local businesses. Prizes will be awarded based on ducks selected from the pool.

The fun continues at the Orthman Y in Lexington (1207 N. Grant) on Friday, April 28, with a FREE meal of burgers, chips and a drink on a first-come, first-served basis. Activities will include bounce houses, Spider Mountain, vendors and more.

The first 200 kids at the event will receive a beach towel, sunglasses and sunblock courtesy of the YMCA.

This year, the Orthman YMCA is also partnering with Sixpence on this event.

Kids are invited to participate in the 1-mile Color Run at 5:30 p.m. The race is for children ages 4 to Grade 8. There is a registration fee for the race, which also includes a t-shirt if registered by April 20.

For more information, visit www.ymcaoftheprairie.org or stop by the YMCA at Gothenburg Health in Gothenburg at 910 20th Street, the Othman Community YMCA in Lexington at 1207 N. Grant or the Don Sjogren Community YMCA in Holdrege at 1415 Broadway.