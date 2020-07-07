LEXINGTON — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple events and firework shows took place across the area during 2020’s Independence Day.
One of the events took place on Friday, July 3. The Johnson Lake, “Light up the Lake,” fireworks show took place near the dam, with scores of people turning up to watch under the light of a full moon.
The Johnson Lake boat parade took place on the morning of July 4 at the Nautical Rose and LakeShore Marina, with judging taking place on the water.
Around 23 different entries took part this year with themes ranging from fireworks, to a pontoon pirate ship, a bath theme and several patriotic displays. This event is ran by the Johnson Lake Chamber of Commerce.
The Lexington fireworks display is sponsored by the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce and this was the second year the event itself was set up Larry Steinberger.
Chamber board president Barry McFarland said, “We are so glad that we were able to offer the annual fireworks for the community. During this unprecedented time we weren't sure if we were going to be able to have them and keep everyone safe. It is great to have so many families join us at the park and their homes to view the annual show."
