Fourth of July takes place with a bang across Dawson, Gosper County

LEXINGTON — The area celebrated Independence Day this year as if releasing pent up frustration from the conditions of the pandemic that effected 2020 and this year. Activities, events and family gatherings took place all across the area.

One of the events occurred on Saturday, July 3. The Johnson Lake, “Light up the Lake,” fireworks show took place near the dam, with scores of people turning up around the lake or on it, to catch the show.

The following day the Johnson Lake boat parade took place on the morning of July 4 at Nautical Rose, with judging taking place on the water.

A variety of entries took part this year with themes focusing on patriotic displays. This event is run by the Johnson Lake Chamber of Commerce.

A ribbon cutting was also hosted for the lighthouse that has been installed at the entrance to the marina. Through Give Big Lexington and the Lexington Community Foundation, $8,900 was raised last year for the project.

This new lighthouse is similar to one in place on the jetty at Mallard Beach. It features a solar light and stand 16 feet high beside the Nautical Rose Restaurant and Lakeshore Marina that granted permission for access across its property to the installation site.