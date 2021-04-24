Four new Dawson/Gosper County CASA volunteers sworn in

LEXINGTON — Four new Dawson/Gosper County CASA volunteers were sworn in after completing their training on Wednesday, April 21.

Saul Revolorio Aguilar, Eduardo Tecla, Marviel Erazo and Kathryn Peterson all took the oath in front of Judge Jeffrey Wightman in District County Court.

All four completed 30 hours of training with CASA volunteer Jeannie Holbrook. “They will fit right in with our other dedicated volunteers,” CASA Director Linda Shaw said.

The four help add some diversity to the volunteers, Shaw said she was excited to have two more male volunteers join and three out of the four are bilingual and this will help serve families.

“The children most always speak both Spanish and English but it sure helps when visiting the children in the home setting to have someone that knows both languages,” Shaw said.

Court Appointed Special Advoates, CASA, was created by Seattle juvenile court judge David W. Soukup in 1976.

Judge Soukup had insufficient information to make a life-changing decision for a 3-year-old girl who had suffered from child abuse.