Four new Dawson/Gosper County CASA volunteers sworn in

LEXINGTON — Four new Dawson/Gosper County CASA volunteers were sworn in after completing their training on Wednesday, April 21.
Saul Revolorio Aguilar, Eduardo Tecla, Marviel Erazo and Kathryn Peterson all took the oath in front of Judge Jeffrey Wightman in District County Court.
All four completed 30 hours of training with CASA volunteer Jeannie Holbrook. “They will fit right in with our other dedicated volunteers,” CASA Director Linda Shaw said.
The four help add some diversity to the volunteers, Shaw said she was excited to have two more male volunteers join and three out of the four are bilingual and this will help serve families.
“The children most always speak both Spanish and English but it sure helps when visiting the children in the home setting to have someone that knows both languages,” Shaw said.
Court Appointed Special Advoates, CASA, was created by Seattle juvenile court judge David W. Soukup in 1976.
Judge Soukup had insufficient information to make a life-changing decision for a 3-year-old girl who had suffered from child abuse.
CASA works together with state and local member programs, supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe and have a permanent home, according to their website.
The role of CASA is to strategically establish, promote and support the formation, recruitment, training, development and activities of highly effective member programs.
• Establish, promote and support the formation, training, development and activities of highly effective state organizations
• In partnership with state organizations, strategically establish, promote and support the formation, recruitment, training, development and activities of highly effective local programs that work to provide high quality volunteers to act as the Court Appointed Special Advocates (“CASA”) or guardians ad litem (“GAL”) for children and youth who come into the court system as a result of abuse or neglect¹, and to advocate for their best interests, so that every child can be safe, have a permanent home, and the opportunity to thrive