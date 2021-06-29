Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Two Rivers Health district last week

LEXINGTON — There were four new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Two Rivers Public Health Department during the week of June 18-24.

The new cases include two in Dawson County and two in Buffalo County. There was no update to the COVID-19 risk dial, which remains in the ‘low’ area.

Two Rivers continues to host vaccination clinics to help boost the number of people throughout their seven county region who have been fully vaccinated.

Upcoming clinics in the local area include:

July 2: 11:30 a.m. Peterson Grocery Store – Gothenburg.

July 14: 11:30 a.m. Elwood Public Schools – Elwood. 5:00 p.m. Dawson County Annex Building – Lexington.

July 23: 11:30 a.m. Peterson Grocery Store – Gothenburg.

So far, 37.2 percent of Two Rivers’ total population has been fully vaccinated, but the number of people accessing their first dose in the middle of June was down half than in May.

Locally, 34.4 percent of Dawson County and 36.8 percent of Gosper County’s populations have been fully vaccinated.