Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Two Rivers Health district last week

LEXINGTON — There were four new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Two Rivers Public Health Department during the week of June 18-24.
The new cases include two in Dawson County and two in Buffalo County. There was no update to the COVID-19 risk dial, which remains in the ‘low’ area.
Two Rivers continues to host vaccination clinics to help boost the number of people throughout their seven county region who have been fully vaccinated.
Upcoming clinics in the local area include:
July 2: 11:30 a.m. Peterson Grocery Store – Gothenburg.
July 14: 11:30 a.m. Elwood Public Schools – Elwood. 5:00 p.m. Dawson County Annex Building – Lexington.
July 23: 11:30 a.m. Peterson Grocery Store – Gothenburg.
So far, 37.2 percent of Two Rivers’ total population has been fully vaccinated, but the number of people accessing their first dose in the middle of June was down half than in May.
Locally, 34.4 percent of Dawson County and 36.8 percent of Gosper County’s populations have been fully vaccinated.
Governor Pete Ricketts announced on Monday the state of emergency brought on by the pandemic will expire at midnight, June 30. This includes ending the Test Nebraska program, although some pandemic related executive orders will remain in place for the time being.
Active statewide hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to hover in the 30s after steadily decreasing across the spring. As of Monday morning, there were 32 active hospitalizations. This statistic is down by 31 percent compared to the last two weeks.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there were only four new COVID-19 cases detected in Nebraska on Thursday, June 24. Cases are up by three percent compared to two weeks ago.
Out of Nebraska’s total population, 47.6 percent have been fully vaccinated, according to DHHS.
At a nationwide level, “New cases are emerging at their lowest levels since testing became widely available, according to the New York Times, “Deaths and hospitalizations continue to decline. But around 300 coronavirus deaths continue to be reported most days.”