Four more COVID-19 deaths in the Two Rivers region, two in Dawson County

DAWSON COUNTY — Among the four more COVID-19 deaths in the Two Rivers Public Health Department region, two were in Dawson County.

The individuals in Dawson County were a female in her 90s and a male in his 80s.

Across the rest of the region, the individuals were a Buffalo County female in her 80s, and a Phelps County male in his 80s.

Deaths in the Two Rivers region have now reached 91. Deaths in all of Nebraska are now at 1,486.

There were 21 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday, 11 in Buffalo County, seven in Dawson County and one in Gosper, Harlan and Kearney counties.

Hospitalizations have continued to drop, active hospitalizations were down to 582 on Monday morning.

“Remaining vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is more important than ever. Your hard work and efforts made in your daily lives should be applauded. Changes are extremely hard, but they are important for the future of Nebraska and our citizens. The more steps you and your family can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the safer everyone will be,” according to the Two Rivers release.

Since March, Two Rivers has reported a total of 8,176 total cases, 6,272 of which are no longer symptomatic.

Nebraska has now tallied 156,382 total cases and 93,640 recoveries.