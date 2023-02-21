NORTH PLATTE — During the afternoon and evening hours of Friday, Feb. 17, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Dawson County.

This project was supported in whole or part by grant #93.959 under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services, and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.

In total, 12 businesses were checked. Four of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 33%. Only one business didn’t check the minor’s ID.

The businesses that failed the inspections were:

Casey’s #2734 – Cozad

Kwik Stop #27 – Cozad

Red Barn – Elwood

Dollar Fresh – Lexington

Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

The businesses included convenience stores, grocery stores, restaurants, liquor stores, and bars.