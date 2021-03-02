FOUNDATION’S KEY 2021

Join us for a virtual good time!
Lexington -The LEXINGTON COMMUNITY FOUNDATION (LCF), Board of Directors had a tough decision to make with our Key 2021 Event. Many options were discussed, and out of an abundance of caution, the decision was ultimately made to continue with the 20th annual Key as a virtual event from April 19 - April 24, 2021. There will be an open house and item preview at the Holiday Inn Express on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. sponsored by Downey Drilling and Paulsen Inc. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served.
LCF saw an increase in participation with last year’s virtual event and expects that trend to continue with Key ’21. ANYONE CAN BID! Registration and bidding for the Key will be available by going to: https://qtego.net/qlink/lcf. Bidding will begin on April 19th and close at 9:00 p.m. on April 24th. All items including silent auction, wine & whiskey pulls and live items will be available for online bidding. Curb-side pickup at the Holiday Inn Express as well as arranged delivery in the Lexington area will be provided on Sunday, April 25th for winning bidders.
Whether you choose to participate solo, in small groups, or with family members, we encourage the community to have fun with the event. There will be live social media posts throughout the week, and we would love to include photos and messages from our patrons during that time.
For 20 years, Lexington Community Foundation has been able to have both an immediate and visual impact in the area as a result of successful Key events. Participation at all levels has been appreciated. If you, or anyone you know are interested in participating in Key 2021 as a donor or sponsor, please contact the foundation or visit our website at www.lexfoundation.org.
Special thanks to our 2021 Premier and Elite Event Sponsors: Downey Drilling, Edward Jones, Steve Heldt, KRVN, Lexington Clipper Herald, Lexington Family Dentistry, Paulson Inc., Platte Valley Auto Mart and Plum Creek Market Place. We are proud to include you as partners in the work we do.