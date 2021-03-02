FOUNDATION’S KEY 2021

Join us for a virtual good time!

Lexington -The LEXINGTON COMMUNITY FOUNDATION (LCF), Board of Directors had a tough decision to make with our Key 2021 Event. Many options were discussed, and out of an abundance of caution, the decision was ultimately made to continue with the 20th annual Key as a virtual event from April 19 - April 24, 2021. There will be an open house and item preview at the Holiday Inn Express on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. sponsored by Downey Drilling and Paulsen Inc. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served.

LCF saw an increase in participation with last year’s virtual event and expects that trend to continue with Key ’21. ANYONE CAN BID! Registration and bidding for the Key will be available by going to: https://qtego.net/qlink/lcf. Bidding will begin on April 19th and close at 9:00 p.m. on April 24th. All items including silent auction, wine & whiskey pulls and live items will be available for online bidding. Curb-side pickup at the Holiday Inn Express as well as arranged delivery in the Lexington area will be provided on Sunday, April 25th for winning bidders.