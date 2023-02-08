KENESAW — On Thursday, Feb. 2, Hi-Line, Overton and S-E-M made the trip to Kenesaw for a day of Fort Kearny Conference wrestling.
Amherst took first with 196 points, Hi-Line took second with 106 and S-E-M placed sixth with 83.
HI-LINE
106- Connor Edwards — 3rd place
106-Collin Shutts — 4th place
126- Aidan Shutts — 4th place
138- Grady Schutz — 1st place
195- Kaden Clouse — 4th place
285- Drew Knoerzer — 1st place
S-E-M
106- Clayton Scoville — 2nd place
138- Ethan Atkins — 2nd place
160- Emanuel Guido-Sanchez — 4th place
170- Maddox Jones — 1st place
S-E-M GIRLS
125- Ebony Owens — 3rd place
145- Ellie Scoville — 2nd place
OVERTON GIRLS
130- Sydnie Brown — 1st place
The Hi-Line, Overton and S-E-M girls hit the road on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 for Districts in Bridgeport.
Hi-Line, Overton and S-E-M boys head to Oxford on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11 for Class D District 2 wrestling.