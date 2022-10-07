Former Shining Star Preschool building to get new lease on life as relocated home

LEXINGTON — The former Shining Star Preschool location that has sat on the corner of 8th and Jackson St. for several decades, is getting a new lease on life and will be relocated across town and remodeled as a home.

Shining Star Preschool is a non-profit preschool operated by the First United Methodist Church; their mission is to nurture children in the areas of physical, intellectual, emotional, social and spiritual development. The preschool has been in operation for over 20 years.

Shining Star provides a unique experience for children 3-6 years old with play, art, music and recreation while incorporating academics, all in a Christian setting.

Shining Star Preschool offers different classes, two on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for four to five year olds, one which goes from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and a the other, 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The other class is for three to four year olds and it occurs Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Shining Star Preschool was born out of a desire of the congregation of the FUMC in the late 1990s to offer early childhood education, at the time there was no public preschool in the community.

The preschool was first hosted in the church basement, this was the location when Melaine Shubert became director in the fall of 1997. The decision was made to move the preschool to the pink house on the corner 8th and Jackson St., but it wasn’t always pink.

Shubert spent the summer of 1998 painting the preschool its recognizable color and prepping the inside for a preschool friendly environment, the location had formerly been a residence.

The location hosted Shining Star Preschool for over 20 years before it was relocated to the second floor the FUMC, in the fall of 2020, to help save on costs.

The church had also remodeled their basement to accommodate the Learning Adventures Child Care Center in 2020.

FUMC church council member Kent Gydesen said they had discussed what to do with the former preschool location over the past year. There had been some discussion of either demolishing it or selling it.

Ultimately, the building was sold to TL Sund Constructors. Tim Sund said the house will be relocated to 1310 Taylor St. Once placed on its new foundation it will be remodeled, new siding and windows added and a double car garage will accompany it.

Once all the changes are made the house will be put up for sale.

Gydesen said once the building is moved off of the lot, the area will be cleared of any remaining block. The general idea at the moment will be to enclose that space and add to the area the preschoolers and day care children can play in.

The garage that stood with the former preschool will not make the move and Gydesen said they hope they can enclose it and use it for storage.