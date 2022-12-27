Former Plum Creek Care Center up for auction

LEXINGTON — The former Plum Creek Care Center facility is up for online only auction, along with three other skilled nursing facilities in Iowa and South Dakota.

The auction is being handled by Spencer Auction Group of Logan, Iowa.

All of the facilities for auction were operated by Lantis Enterprises, the former Westmont Care Center in Logan, Iowa closed Oct. 31, the former Morningside Care facility in Ida Grove, Iowa closed on Aug. 15 and the Prairie Estates Care Facility of Elk Point, S.D. is set to close on Jan. 14, 2023.

Plum Creek Care Center ceased operations on Oct. 23, while WEL-Life at Lexington closed on Sept 23. Lantis Enterprises, the South Dakota based owners of the facilities said residents and staff were informed on Aug. 24 about the closure.

The Lantis family has owned Plum Creek Care Center for nearly 40 years. According to the Dawson County GIS site, the facility was built in 1964.

Questions were left with Lantis Enterprises about the closure, but were not returned by the publication of this article.

Spencer Auction Group lists the former Plum Creek Care Center at 1505 Adams St., as a 73 room, 37,524 square foot facility, featuring a large dining area, activity room, grand entrance and courtyard.

All four properties could be purchased at a “buy it now” price, but all properties could be purchased individually.

The announcement of the Plum Creek Care Center closure came only two months after Avamere at Lexington stated they would be closing the community on July 31, the property had already been sold to a limited liability company from Roswell, N.M.

The City of Lexington determined it was in the best interest of the community that it acquire the former Avamere property and lease it to a non-profit corporation. The facility has been operating as Ridgeway Senior Living since the city’s acquisition.

“The Lexington community cannot afford the loss of senior care and senior housing availability,” the City of Lexington stated in a release.

Prior to the city acquiring the property, Keith Sladky, Vice President of Operations with Lantis Enterprises expressed questions about the decision at the June 28 meeting of the Lexington city council.

Sladky said the city purchasing the Avamere property gets them involved in a private industry and competes with Plum Creek Care Center.

“I feel the city purchasing a business to directly compete with our business is probably unprecedented,” Sladky said at the meeting.

Sladky said he felt that the city’s purchase could put a damper on how Plum Creek Care Center operates, Sladky also noted due to the COVID-19 outbreak they had sustained some losses and saw their costs increase.

Sladky asked if Plum Creek Care Center can no longer operate, if the city would purchase the facility as well.

When Sladky was expressing concern about Plum Creek Care Center being at a competitive disadvantage, Mayor John Fagot said the facility will not be tax exempt.

Fagot continued saying, “The city is more or less acting as a banker and we will be putting this in play with a board at first, not run by any of us (city council) here. Then we will have to see where we go from there.”

“It is not our intention to do anything to hinder your operations or compete any differently than how they have co-existed for years,” Fagot said to Sladky.