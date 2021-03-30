Former Lexington teacher pleads no contest to third degree assault

LEXINGTON — A former Lexington teacher has pleaded no contest to a charge of third-degree assault.
Preston Foster, 33, of Gothenburg, was initially charged with third-degree domestic assault and committing negligent child abuse with no injury.
As part of a plea deal, the child abuse charges were dropped and the domestic assault charge was amended to third-degree assault.
Foster appeared in Dawson County Court before Judge Jeffrey Wightman on Tuesday, March 30. Wightman advised Foster that third-degree assault is a Class 1 misdemeanor and carries a penalty of one year in prison, a $1,000 fine or both.
A no-contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.
A sentencing date was set for May 11 at 11 a.m. Wightman also ordered a pre-sentencing investigation. Foster’s bail was continued.
According to the arrest affidavit, on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 the Gothenburg Police Department was contacted by a woman who stated she had been abused by Foster.
The woman said Preston is an alcoholic and becomes upset and angry toward her. She also said he had lost his job three week prior, according to the affidavit.
She stated that within the previous two weeks, Preston had been both physically and mentally abusive, grabbing both of her arms hard enough to leave bruises and kicking her, without warning, in her left hip, again hard enough to bruise, according to the affidavit.
The woman said when Preston kicked her, a minor child was in the room, not far from her, according to the affidavit.
Photographs of the woman’s injuries supported her statements, according to the affidavit.
On Saturday, Dec. 5, a warrant for Preston’s arrest was issued and he was booked into the Dawson County Jail on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
He posted bail on Dec. 15, 2020, paying 10 percent of $10,000.
Lexington Public Schools Superintendent John Hakonson said Preston Foster was placed on administrative leave on Thursday, Nov. 12, from his position as a social studies teacher at Lexington High School.
He submitted a letter of resignation, which was accepted at the Dec. 14, 2020, school board meeting.
Hakonson could not comment on the reason why Foster was placed on administrative leave, citing confidentiality regarding personnel records.
Foster has been employed by the district since September 2011.