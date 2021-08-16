 Skip to main content
Former Gothenburg police chief pleads no contest to DUI charge
Former Gothenburg police chief pleads no contest to DUI charge

  Updated
LEXINGTON — The former Gothenburg police chief has pleaded no contest to a DUI charge.

Randy Olson, 60, had been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, his first offense, and reckless driving, both misdemeanors.

He appeared in Dawson County Court before Judge Jeffrey Wightman on Thursday, Aug. 12. He pleaded no contest to the DUI charge, and the reckless-driving charge was dismissed by the court.

Olson’s driver’s license was revoked for 60 days and an ignition interlock permit was ordered. He also must pay a $500 fine and serve six months’ probation.

Early Sunday, March 7, the Gothenburg Police Department was called to a two-vehicle accident at 16th and C streets in Gothenburg.

A vehicle driven by Olson had struck a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported.

A Dawson County sheriff’s deputy arrived at 1:15 a.m. to assist with the investigation. Olson was identified as the driver, and the deputy detected the odor of alcohol on him, according to the affidavit.

After field sobriety tests were conducted, the deputy took Olson into custody and transported him to the Lexington Police Department for a breath test. After the test, Olson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and booked into the jail, according to the affidavit.

Olson posted 10 percent of $2,500 bail and was released.

Olson has been suspended from the position of police chief, according to the Gothenburg Police Department. Sgt. Matt Langley is the interim chief.

