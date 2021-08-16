Former Gothenburg police chief pleads no contest to DUI charge

LEXINGTON — The former Gothenburg police chief has pleaded no contest to a DUI charge.

Randy Olson, 60, had been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, his first offense, and reckless driving, both misdemeanors.

He appeared in Dawson County Court before Judge Jeffrey Wightman on Thursday, Aug. 12. He pleaded no contest to the DUI charge, and the reckless-driving charge was dismissed by the court.

Olson’s driver’s license was revoked for 60 days and an ignition interlock permit was ordered. He also must pay a $500 fine and serve six months’ probation.

Early Sunday, March 7, the Gothenburg Police Department was called to a two-vehicle accident at 16th and C streets in Gothenburg.

A vehicle driven by Olson had struck a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported.

A Dawson County sheriff’s deputy arrived at 1:15 a.m. to assist with the investigation. Olson was identified as the driver, and the deputy detected the odor of alcohol on him, according to the affidavit.