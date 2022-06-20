For the first time in weeks, Two Rivers increases the COVID-19 risk dial

LEXINGTON — After multiple weeks of holding steady, the Two Rivers Public Health Department slightly increased their COVID-19 risk dial for their seven county region last week.

There have been 436 COVID-19 cases recorded in the district between May 18 and June 15, a period of four weeks. Weekly COVID-19 test positivity rates are just under 18 percent across their area.

There were 121 cases reported last week, however, a higher test positivity rates indicates that negative test results are being under reported due to the use of home antigen tests, according to Two Rivers.

As of Wednesday, June 15, 18 percent of ICU beds and 43 percent of medical and surgical beds in the district were available. There was one COVID-19 patient admitted to the ICU.

To date, 53 percent of the Two Rivers district’s total population has been fully vaccinated and 48 percent have received at least one booster, three quarters of those are over 60 years old.

Dawson County still has the highest percentage of its population fully vaccinated, 54.4 percent. Gosper County’s rate is at 49.1 percent.

Two Rivers announced an additional COVID-19 death that occurred in January 2022, the individual was in their 70s. This brings up the death toll in the district to 206.

Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to avail of the COVID-19 vaccination or booster shots through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or Two Rivers. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see www.trphd.org.

Two Rivers continues to offer testing at their Kearney office, 516 W. 11th St., on Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:30 -10:30 a.m. Those interested are required to register at https://login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd for scheduling.

“For these reasons, the risk dial is raised compared to 3 weeks previously, however it is still within the ‘low risk’ green zone. The dial reflects rising COVID incidence, low vaccination rates and persistent COVID-related morbidity across the district,” Two Rivers stated.

COVID-like illness emergency department visit numbers plummeted after January but started slowly increasing starting in late April and were around 500 the week of June 4. However, numbers were slightly down the next week, per the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

COVID-19 is still circulating throughout the state, perhaps the most high profile person to contract it a second time was Governor Pete Ricketts, who announced on June 15 that he had his wife both tested positive and would be isolating.

Looking nationally, “More than 100,000 cases are currently announced each day in the U.S., a figure that has stayed flat for the month of June,” per the New York Times, “More than 30,000 people are hospitalized nationwide with the coronavirus, a modest increase from the start of the month.”

“Fatality data has been volatile in recent weeks because of delays in reporting after Memorial Day. Still, reports of new deaths remain low. Fewer than 350 deaths are being reported each day, down from more than 2,600 a day at the height of the Omicron surge,” the New York Times wrote.