For first time since mid-March, extreme drought conditions no longer in NWS Hastings coverage area

LEXINGTON — While drought conditions have remained unchanged locally, for the first time since mid-March there is no longer any extreme drought conditions within the National Weather Service – Hastings coverage area.

The extreme drought conditions (D3) that were present in Furnas County last week was downgraded to severe drought (D2) conditions. This is the first time in three months there haven’t been D3 conditions in the area.

It was also noted for the first time since mid-February, there is no D2 conditions in the six Kansas counties NWS Hastings oversees.

There still is a pocket of extreme drought conditions in several southwestern counties including Hayes, Hitchcock and corners of Chase, Dundy, Frontier and Red Willow counties.

Locally, D2 conditions remain unchanged across all of Dawson County and the northern area of Gosper County. The southern half of Gosper remains under moderate drought (D1) conditions. These conditions have remained in place for over three months.

Its concerning to compare conditions to a year ago, because there were no drought conditions across much of Nebraska. Per the last drought update 90 percent of the state is under some type of drought condition.

NWS Hastings stated that most places only measured between 0.30 and 1.00 inch of precipitation. Limited wetter areas, mainly 1-2 inches, focused around the counties of Hall, Adams, Hamilton, York, Clay, Fillmore, Thayer and Rooks counties.

The overall driest pockets, mainly 0.25 inches or less was around the local area, including Dawson, Gosper, Valley, Howard and Merrick counties.

A NWS observer eight miles south of Elwood has only recorded 5.34 inches from Jan. 1 to June 14, 53 percent below the normal. Speaking to how localized rainfall can be, a site four miles north of Plainville, Kan., in Rooks County has recorded 12.52 inches of rain, 116 percent above the normal.

“Precipitation totals over the past month ranged from two to four inches across most of our area, but there was plenty of variability, with parts of mainly north central Kansas receiving at least five to seven inches,” NWS Hasting stated.

“Much of the High Plains Region has seen beneficial rainfall and temperatures averaging near to below-normal over the past 30 days. However, above-normal temperatures finally crept in this week, as temperatures ran more than three degrees above-normal for much of the region,” the U.S. Drought Monitor stated.

“Despite the above-normal temperatures, precipitation was also above-average for many locations, warranting broad 1-category improvements in the drought depiction where more than one inch seven-day surpluses were observed and where longer-term deficits were appreciably diminished,” per the Drought Monitor.

Looking ahead, an overall seasonably hot and mostly dry weather pattern is setting in and most of the NWS Hastings coverage area is expected to see 0.50 inch or less of precipitation through June 23.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the 8-14 day precipitation day outlook calls for near normal rates across the area and a 50-60 percent chance for above average temperature throughout the same period.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a multi-agency effort involving NOAA’s National Weather Service and National Centers for Environmental Information, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), state and regional center climatologists and the National Drought Mitigation Center. Information for this statement has been gathered from NWS and FAA observation sites, cooperative and volunteer observations, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and other sources.