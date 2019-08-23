Flash Flood Watch issued for central, western Nebraska starting at 7 p.m.

DAWSON COUNTY — Dawson and Gosper Counties, the western edge of the National Weather Service Hastings warning area, has been placed under a flash flood watch starting at 7 p.m. Slow moving thunderstorms are possible this evening.
NWS Hastings meteorologist Jeff Kelley said the situation tonight involves isolated thunderstorms possibly breaking out during the early evening and dropping up to one to three inches of rain. This will be followed by a line of thunderstorms moving through the area overnight out of the Panhandle region.
Kelley said there is medium confidence isolated, slow moving thunderstorms will develop this evening in central Nebraska. If they do, the possibility for flash flooding is high. Local areas could see more than three inches if these storms do form.
The main area of concern is a line from Thedford to McCook, but if storms form to the east of this line, Dawson and Gosper Counties will be under threat heavy rain which will lead to ground saturation, Kelley
Towns which could be impacted include, Lexington, Cozad, Willow Island, Gothenburg, Elwood, Johnson Lake, Cambridge, Arapahoe, Oxford, Beaver City and Hollinger, according to the Flash Flood Watch issued by the NWS Hastings.
The watch will last through Saturday morning. Continue to monitor the forecast for any updates to the watch or any warnings which will be issued this evening.
Flash flooding is a “very dangerous situation,” according to the NWS, never cross water which is running over roads and take precautions if a warning is issued in the local area.
