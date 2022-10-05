Flags to fly at half-staff for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff this weekend in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday.

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise on Friday, Oct. 7 until sunset on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

As Americans gather for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Washington, DC, Nebraskans honor and remember the brave men who made the ultimate sacrifice in the state this year.

Lincoln Fire Inspector Donald Gross – Jan. 4, 2022

Elwood Volunteer Fire Chief Darren Krull – April 7, 2022

Retired Cambridge Fire Chief John “JP” Trumble – April 22, 2022

Purdum Volunteer Fire Assistant Chief Mike Moody – Oct. 2, 2022

In Nebraska, there are 478 fire departments with over 17,000 firefighters who courageously serve to protect their communities. More than 15,000 of these firefighters provide unpaid, volunteer service.

During this year’s national memorial service, two Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department firefighters will be honored: Dennis M. Bender and Bob J. Kneifl.