LEXINGTON — On Tuesday, the Fort Kearny Conference released the All-Conference Basketball teams for the boys and girls for the 2022-2023 season.
BOYS – FIRST TEAM
Carter Erickson – Elm Creek – 12th grade
Tayje Hadwiger – Amherst – 11th grade
Scout Simmons – Amherst – 12th grade
Nolan Eloe – Amherst – 12th grade
Kellen Eggleston – S-E-M – 12th grade
BOYS – SECOND TEAM
Wes Trompke – Loomis – 12th grade
Ryker Evans – Hi-Line – 11th grade
Leyton Rohde – Ansley-Litchfield – 12th grade
Luke Bailey – Ansley-Litchfield – 10th grade
Noah Eggleston – S-E-M – 12th grade
BOYS – THIRD TEAM
Kade Sindt – Elm Creek – 11th grade
Trent Watkins – Elm Creek – 12th grade
Treven Wendt – Pleasanton – 12th grade
Carson Lindau – Axtell – 11th grade
Austin Adelung – Amherst – 11th grade
GIRLS – FIRST TEAM
Hannah Herrick – Amherst – 11th grade
Mikah O’Neill – S-E-M – 11th grade
JoLee Ryan – Overton – 11th grade
Lexie Eckhoff – Axtell – 12th grade
Madison Bunger – Wilcox-Hildreth – 10th grade
GIRLS – SECOND TEAM
Natalie Wood – Overton – 11th grade
Sarah Jensen – Wilcox-Hildreth – 12th grade
Regan Weisdorfer – Pleasanton – 12th grade
Ashley Bauer – Elm Creek – 12th grade
Taryn Arbuthnot – S-E-M – 9th grade
GIRLS – THIRD TEAM
Natalie Rasmussen – Pleasanton – 11th grade
Kaylee Rohde – Ansley-Litchfield – 12th grade
Lani Meier – Elm Creek – 12th grade
Ashlyn Florell – Overton – 11th grade
Katherine Paitz – Ansley-Litchfield – 12th grade
Congratulations to the area athletes for making the All-Conference teams!