Five more COVID-19 related deaths in Two Rivers region, Nebraska records over 1,000 deaths

DWSON COUNTY — There were five more COVID-19 related deaths reported in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district, as well as more virus cases.

Among the deaths are two Buffalo County males in their 70s and 80s. A Dawson County female in her 70s and a male in his 80s, in Franklin County the individual was a male in his 50s.

There have now been 72 deaths in the district, the state reported a total of 1,080 deaths on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, there were 75 new cases reported,

Buffalo County – 47

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dawson County – 10

Phelps County – 10

Kearney County – 3

Harlan County – 3

Franklin County – 2

Hospitalizations throughout the state have trended down as December begins, on Wednesday there were 869 active hospitalizations. Mid-November saw some of the highest numbers for hospitalizations, 987 on Nov. 20.

Two Rivers reports 7,095 total cases, 4,059 of which are no longer symptomatic, the state now reports 130,194 total cases, 64,975 of which have recovered.