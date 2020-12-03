 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five more COVID-19 related deaths in the Two Rivers region
0 comments

Five more COVID-19 related deaths in the Two Rivers region

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
New cases of COVID-19 reported in Two Rivers District

KEARNEY –Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney is disheartened to report 5 additional deaths in the district related to COVID-19. The individuals are a male in his 80s, and a female in her 60s from Buffalo County. In Dawson County the individuals are a female in her 90s. Additionally, in Phelps County the individual is a male in his 90s and a Female in her 50s in Kearney County.

Section Planning Supervisor, Katie Mulligan expresses her condolences to the family and friends. She states, “My thoughts and prayers are with you during this sad time”.

To help prevent further spread of the virus, Jeremy Eschliman, Health Director, strongly urges everyone to stay home when sick, wear face masks while in the community and in the public, and ensure proper hand washing is exercised. He emphasizes the importance of mask usage in preventing the spread of the virus, especially if people are exhibiting mild, allergy-like symptoms, or are asymptomatic and don’t realize they are infected. Eschliman reminds people that if they have tested for the virus and are awaiting results, they need to stay home until results are received.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics