Five more COVID-19 deaths in Buffalo County, 101 new cases reported on Monday

DAWSON COUNTY — For the past several days, the Two Rivers Public Health Department has reported COVID-19 cases in the hundreds, Monday was no exception, with 101 reported.

Cases confirmed on Monday, Nov. 16

Buffalo County – 56

Dawson County – 25

Phelps County – 12

Harlan County – 4

Franklin County – 2

Gosper County – 1

Kearney County – 1

Two Rivers has also reported five more deaths, all in Buffalo County. The individuals were a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and three woman in their 90s. The death toll in the region has now reached 46.

Two Rivers has reported 592 new cases in just the last five days.

Two Rivers had confirmed 5,767 total cases, 3,250 no longer show symptoms. The status of the other 2,517 patients cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said.

Nebraska has now recorded over 100,000 COVID-19 cases, with 101,601 being reported on Tuesday. There are currently 938 active hospitalizations, 54,095 recoveries and 797 deaths.