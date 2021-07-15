Five month old Lexington boy named recipient for the 2021 Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament

LEXINGTON — A recipient has been named to receive the proceeds of the 2021 Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament.

Five-month-old Camilo Placencia Velazquez has recently been diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a rare form of cancer that rapidly develops from the immature cells of the retina, the light-detecting tissue of the eye.

He is the son of Roberto and Esmeralda Placencia of Lexington, they have four other children, Camilo is their youngest. The family has to travel to Iowa for Camilo’s treatments.

Now that a recipient has been named, tournament organizer Jim Macias is asking for teams to sign up and play on Sunday, July 25, teams have to sign up by Thursday, July 22 and the entry fee is $75. Raffle items or donations are also still being accepted.

After the tournament was called off for 2020, a recipient wasn’t immediately found for this year’s tournament, but now the full proceeds will go to Camilo’s family.

Contact Jim Macias, 308-746-3100 or Henry Vogt, 308-529-0705.