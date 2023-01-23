Five LVFD members complete EMT course

LEXINGTON — Five members of the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department completed the Emergency Medical Technicians course last year.

“In order for our ambulance service to transport patients we are required by the State to have at least one EMT on the unit in charge of the patient. The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department does not require its members to take the EMT course however it is strongly encouraged,” LVFD Rescue Chief Doug Glaze said.

“The course itself is a very intense, 130 hour course that includes classroom instruction as well as practical skill labs. In order to obtain certification a participant must successfully complete the course credits, practical skill exam, course exam and National Registry exam,” said Glaze.

“The LVFD is very proud of these members and would like to thank them for their dedication,” Glaze concluded.

The five members include, Trever Miller, Vince Leibert, Jacob Stallbaumer, Austin Roemmich and Kenneth Schwarz. They all received their State of Nebraska and National certification for their efforts.

An EMT care for the sick or injured in emergency medical settings. People’s lives often depend on the quick reaction and competent care provided by these workers. EMTs and paramedics respond to emergency calls, performing medical services and transporting patients to medical facilities.

EMTs responsibilities typically do the following:

Respond to 911 calls for emergency medical assistance, such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) or bandaging a wound

Assess a patient’s condition and determine a course of treatment

Provide first-aid treatment or life support care to sick or injured patients

Transport patients safely in an ambulance

Transfer patients to the emergency department of a hospital or other healthcare facility

Report their observations and treatment to physicians, nurses, or other healthcare facility staff

Document medical care given to patients

Inventory, replace, and clean supplies and equipment after use