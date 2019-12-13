Five LPS campuses receive AQuESTT rating increase

LEXINGTON — Through the dedicated work of Lexington Public Schools staff, five Lexington Public Schools campuses, which were eligible, received an evidence-based analysis score bump through the state’s AQuESTT rating system.
Accountability for a Quality Education System, Today and Tomorrow, AQuESTT is an accountability system used by the Nebraska Department of Education in an effort to provide quality education for all students.
Schools and wider districts are judged based on,
- Positive partnerships, relationships, success
- Transitions
- Educational opportunities and access
- College career and civic ready
- Assessment
- Education effectiveness
Through these criteria schools and districts are graded on a scale. 1: Needs Improvement, 2: Good, 3: Great and 4: Excellent.
There are schools which are eligible for evidence based analysis, EBA, score, “bump.” Lexington principals submitted evidence the school should receive a higher score, this evidence was then reviewed independently by a panel of Nebraska K-12 education experts, according to NDE information.
According to NDE information, “The Evidence-Based Analysis (EBA) is a standardized questionnaire designed to obtain information about measures of the six tenets of Nebraska’s AQuESTT state accountability system to support statutory requirements of school classification and designation. The EBA instrument allows schools and school districts to identify the policies, practices and procedures they have in place to support student success.”
All five Lexington schools which submitted evidence received a score bump, said LPS Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Director Julie Myers, during the Lexington school board meeting on Monday evening.
- Sandoz Elementary increased to 3: Great
- Morton Elementary increased to 3: Great
- Pershing Elementary increased to 3: Great
- Bryan Elementary increased to a 3: Great
- Lexington High School increased to a 2: Good
Lexington Middle School was not eligible for an EBA bump and remains at a 2: Good. Hakonson said during a later phone call in order to be eligible for the score increase, a school’s rating must be close enough to the next.
LHS principal Kyle Hoehner said he submitted 374 files and 30 narratives to the NDE for review. “We didn’t have to come up with anything new, we just had to identify what we already do,” he said during the meeting.
Superintendent John Hakonson said of the 50 schools in Nebraska which were eligible for the EBA bump, five of them were Lexington schools. “It was a ton of work by our principals and staff,” Hakonson said, “We could showcase what we are doing to meet student’s needs.”
Myers echoed Hakonson sentiment saying the principals put in “hours of work.”
The district itself remains at a 2: Good classification.
The school board also took a look at the 2020-2021 calendar, Hakonson said the calendar was similar to last year’s and both the administration team and the Lexington Education Association reviewed it.
The only recent change was the addition of a second snow day built into the calendar. Students would finish on Friday, May 21 and staff on Monday, May 24. Hakonson said this would amount to 178 student days and 187 staff days.
The distinct has already used all their snow days allotted for this school year, Hakonson said. The board approved the calendar.
The next item concerned a travel request from the LHS speech team. This year the National Speech Qualifier meet will take place in Cheyenne, Wyo., and LHs is allowing 10 students who have qualified to travel from Feb. 20, 2020 to Feb. 22, 2020.
Hakonson said the board has approved requests from the speech team in previous years, the board did so again.
The school board previously toured the Sandoz construction site on Dec. 6, the building is fully enclosed and is on track to being completed in early summer of 2020.
There was a report from LHS journalism teacher Erica Brockmoller about students Celia Wightman and Estefani Andrade and their trip to Washington D.C. for the JEA Convention.
Hakonson congratulated the 11 LHS powerlifting national qualifiers, they competed in the USAPL Midwest Seniors State Meet at Midlands University in Fremont. The qualifiers were Karly Huerta, Madison Smith, Jasmine Garcia, Luis Ceja, Lesli Garcia, Salvador Zamora, Gaspar Andres, Fredy Velasquez, Christian Cardenas and John Howard. They will compete in Killeen, Texas in March.
The new district website will go live around the start of 2020, in early January, Hakonson said.
The executive session which was to continue discussion of negotiations with the LEA was tabled until the next meeting in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.