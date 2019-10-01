WASHINGTON, D.C. –U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) and Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.) welcomed 25 veterans and guests of the World War II, Korean, and Vietnam war eras to Washington, D.C. Senator Fischer had the opportunity to meet with them outside the U.S. Capitol and thank them for their service to our nation.
“I was so honored to welcome these heroes of Dawson County, Nebraska, to the U.S. Capitol today. These veterans showed the highest levels of bravery and selflessness defending our nation in various conflicts. I join all of Nebraska in expressing my gratitude for their service,” said Senator Fischer.
“I was grateful to be able to welcome these American heroes to the United States Capitol. These Nebraska veterans sacrificed so much to make our country safe. I cannot thank them enough for their service to our great nation, and appreciate the long journey they took to get here,” said Rep. Smith.
The Dawson County Hero Flight Program has sent veterans on trips from Nebraska to Washington D.C., free of charge since its founding in 2015. The veterans visit various memorials in Washington D.C., including the World War II, Korean, and Vietnam Memorials as well as Arlington National Cemetery.
