First real blast of winter could ring in the New Year

People should be prepared for the possibility of blowing snow after midnight on Friday and through Saturday. Snow should be the main precipitation type with this system.

What is certain is that the coldest air ,so far of the season, will arrive as wind chill values by Friday night reaching down to -10 to -15. By Saturday morning and evening, they could reach Wind Chill Advisory levels of -20 to -25.

New Year’s Day has seen its share of weather extremes, according to NWS Hastings.

New Year's Day ushers in the climatologically-coldest month of the year: January. However, when examining weather over the past 100 years, one quickly finds that considerable variability often exists from one year to the next across south central Nebraska and north central Kansas.

Just in the past 30 years, New Year's Day high temperatures in Grand Island have ranged from 4 degrees to 61 degrees.