First real blast of winter could ring in the New Year

LEXINGTON — The potential for holiday travel disruptions is possible and bitterly cold wind chills are expected for the New Year’s weekend.
This first real blast of winter is expected to arrive on Friday with a strong cold front with Arctic air behind it tracking south across the National Weather Service – Hastings forecast area during the morning.
Northerly winds will gust around 25-30 mph and temperatures will fall steadily through the afternoon hours. Wind chill values will likely drop into the single digits across south central Nebraska by 5 p.m., according to NWS Hastings.
By Friday evening, New Year’s Eve, into Saturday, New Year’s Day, a large upper level system will move out across the Great Plains and bring a chance for snow across the local area.
Exact snow amounts are uncertain due to large differences in model solutions and the placement of the heaviest snow bands also remains questionable, but trends seem to be toward the southeast part of the NWS Hastings warning area.
Snow will start to fall late Friday, with the heaviest and most widespread occurring early Saturday morning into the evening.
Blowing snow can lead to poor visibility as winds will gust between 25-30 mph. The area should see around 3-4 inches of snow.
People should be prepared for the possibility of blowing snow after midnight on Friday and through Saturday. Snow should be the main precipitation type with this system.
What is certain is that the coldest air ,so far of the season, will arrive as wind chill values by Friday night reaching down to -10 to -15. By Saturday morning and evening, they could reach Wind Chill Advisory levels of -20 to -25.
New Year’s Day has seen its share of weather extremes, according to NWS Hastings.
New Year's Day ushers in the climatologically-coldest month of the year: January. However, when examining weather over the past 100 years, one quickly finds that considerable variability often exists from one year to the next across south central Nebraska and north central Kansas.
Just in the past 30 years, New Year's Day high temperatures in Grand Island have ranged from 4 degrees to 61 degrees.
Temperatures: According to the entire period of record, the warmest New Year's Day on record was 64 degrees in 1939 and the coldest low temperature was a bone-chilling -23 degrees in 1974. Only 15-of-121 New Year's Days on record (13 percent) have featured high temperatures of 50 degrees or warmer, with the most recent one in 2004 at 60 degrees. Along these same lines, but on the other end of the thermometer, only 17-of-121 New Year's Days on record have featured highs of 15 degrees or colder (most recently 14° just three years ago in 2019). However, nothing in recent years topped New Year's Day 1974 in terms of brutal cold, with a high temperature of only two degrees and the aforementioned record-setting low of -23 degrees. Even in the far southern part of the NWS Hastings coverage area in north central Kansas, Beloit tumbled all the way to -13 degrees that bitterly cold morning 47 years ago.
Precipitation/Snowfall: As for wintry precipitation, there really aren't a lot of "major" events in the record books associated with New Year's Day itself. Although much of the local region was dealing with the aftermath of a major ice storm on New Year's Day 2007, nearly all of the actual precipitation from that storm fell a few days prior (mainly Dec. 29-30, 2006).
Snowfall-wise, there are no major winter storms evident in the record books, with a modest daily total of 5.4 inches in 1948 leading the way. Somewhat surprisingly, measurable snow has fallen on New Year's Day only once in the last 22 years (consisting of a minor 0.7 degrees in 2014).
Between New Year's Eve 1994 through New Year's Day 1995, a two-day snow event brought 6.2 inches of snow to Grand Island, with 3.0 inches actually falling on New Year's Day. This 1994-1995 event ranks as the second largest two-day combination of New Year's Eve + New Year's Day snow, trailing only 7.0 inches in 1931-1932.
2021 New Year's Day Weather Recap: All in all, New Year's Day 2021 was a fairly "normal" and dry early-winter day, featuring an afternoon high temperature of 36 degrees under a mix of clouds and sun, following a pre-dawn low temperature of 11 degrees.
Winds were fairly light, generally only 5-10 mph from the west-northwest. The official morning snow depth was 3 inches, lingering over from a storm a few days prior that mostly occurred on Dec. 29, 2020. Any New Year's Eve night owls still awake into the early morning hours likely encountered some fog in the Grand Island area, but this fog had all-but-dissipated by sunrise on Jan. 1, 2021.