First Interstate Bank makes $25K donation to L2 for Kids

LEXINGTON —L2 for Kids received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation as part of its inaugural “Believe in Local” grant campaign.

These funds will be used to provide clothes for school-aged children, according to a press release from L2 for Kids.

“We are incredibly appreciative of First Interstate’s generosity and support,” said Ann Johnson, president and chairman of the board at L2 for Kids. “This donation helps us to further our mission of providing clothing for children in need, helping with their self-confidence and sense of well-being. We’re thankful to have dedicated partners like First Interstate working with us to empower the youngest members of our community here in Lexington.”

Forty nonprofit organizations across the First Interstate Bank’s expanded 14-state footprint will receive a $25,000 gift in support of their mission.

L2 for Kids was nominated by local First Interstate employees and selected from a pool of over 400 nominees thanks to its alignment with the bank’s philanthropic goals.

“Giving back to the places we call home is central to who we are as a community bank,” said Eva Johnson, retail manager for First Interstate Bank. “Our Believe in Local grant campaign captures our core values in action and is the ideal way to celebrate the nonprofit organizations that deliver the greatest positive impact. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to further support L2 for Kids and help Lexington’s children succeed.”

In addition to campaigns like Believe in Local, First Interstate makes annual donations and grants of 2% of its pre-tax earnings to local communities.

These funds aid in the improvement of workforce development and to boost early childhood education, mitigate poverty and support nonprofit organizations like L2 for Kids.