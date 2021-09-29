First human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) reports that the first human cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed in the TRPHD district. TRPHD recommends taking precautions against mosquito bites. August and September are when most human West Nile Virus illnesses occur. West Nile Virus is spread to people after they are bitten by a mosquito which has the virus. It is important to reduce your chance of being bitten by mosquitoes.

Susan Puckett, Community Health Nurse, reminds residents of the importance to use insect repellent every time you go outdoors. Puckett says, “Just one bite can make you very ill. West Nile virus symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, and/or rash. A few people develop severe symptoms that can include neurological illness such as disorientation, seizures, encephalitis or meningitis.

Puckett says to seek medical attention if symptoms persist or if you are experiencing any severe symptoms” She also urges caution in the mornings and evenings, when mosquitoes are most active, to wear pants and light colored, long-sleeved shirts. The best insect repellents contain DEET. For those with DEET sensitivities, use IR3535, Oil of Eucalyptus or Picaridin.