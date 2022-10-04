First frost of the 2022 fall season could take place as early as late this week

LEXINGTON — The first frost of the 2022 fall season could take place as early as the end of the work week. The growing season is also coming to a close now that the calendar has flipped over to October.

The National Weather Service – Hastings, in its 2022 fall frost and freeze update, stated there is some concern for frost and a limited coverage area for a possible freeze during the early mornings of Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8.

“Although confidence is high that a chillier air mass will settle into the Plains later this week, exactly just how cold it will get Thursday night into Friday and Friday night into Saturday is still somewhat in question,” per NWS Hastings.

“It will depend on various factors such as wind speeds, cloud cover, etc. At this time though, forecast low temperatures in the mid-30s across much of our coverage area would support of at least some frost development on one or both mornings,” NWS Hastings stated.

“For the vast majority of our coverage area there is currently little concern for actual freezing temperatures, 32 degrees or colder, but mainly our far northern counties could flirt with this mark, especially Friday morning,” NWS Hastings said.

The first fall frost and freeze dates can vary tremendously from one year to the next and within the past 30 years the first dates to hit 32 degrees have ranged from mid-September to early November for south central Nebraska.

Indeed, during the 2021 fall season, most of the NWS Hastings area had one of the latest killing freezes, around 28 degrees on record.

Fall 2021 featured a unique and unusual frost and freeze season. While much of the area had reached the official frost and freeze thresholds from a few days to two weeks later than their 30 year average, the more notable occurrence was that most of the area didn’t record their first killing freeze until Nov. 12-13, three weeks later than the average.

NWS Hastings stated that for many of their official long term sites, this was one of the top three latest hard freezes on record. Only limited parts of their northern and far western coverage area experienced their first hard freeze earlier than mid-November, but these too were two weeks later than average.

There are a few definitions to keep in mind that the NWS uses when issuing watches or warnings.

Frost

Frost occurs when there is a solid deposition of water vapor from the air. Frost will form when solid surfaces are cooled below the dew point. An air temperature range of 33- 36 degrees, along with very light winds, is usually needed to initiate frost formation. At least minor damage is possible to plants.

The range of average dates for the first fall frost across most of south central Nebraska and north central Kansas is between Sep. 24 - Oct. 9.

Freeze

Freeze occurs when the temperature drops to 32 degrees, or lower. A freeze will result in significant damage to many unprotected plants, especially if the temperature remains at-or-below freezing for several hours.

The average dates for the first freeze is between Oct. 1 – Oct. 17.

Hard Freeze

A hard freeze occurs when the temperature reaches 28 degrees or lower, for at least a few hours. This usually means that most seasonal vegetation will be destroyed. In addition, there is a likelihood of damage to unprotected outdoor plumbing, un-drained sprinkler, irrigation systems, etc.

The average dates for the first hard freeze is between Oct. 10 – Oct. 27.

Early Frost of 1974

One of the earliest frost or freezes on record in parts of central and south central Nebraska and north central Kansas occurred the first week of September 1974, as many locations dropped below the freezing mark on Sept. 3.

“An unseasonably cold air mass roared into the region behind a strong cold front. Eventually, surface high pressure set up over the region, creating an ideal situation for a record early freeze. In fact, note the handwritten comment "Record early damaging frosts, corn belt area" at the top of the weather map,” per NWS Hastings.

The Gothenburg site observer noted on their form, “Clear. Froze. Ice. Crop Damage.”