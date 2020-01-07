First child born in Lexington in 2020 and the new decade

LEXINGTON — Lexington Regional Health Center doctors and staff helped welcome the first child of the new year and new decade to be born in Lexington.
On Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 Adrian Martin Novoa was born at 6:59 a.m. He was 7.4 ounces and 18.5 inches long. His parents are Veronica and Martin Novoa.
Adrian has one sibling, a sister, Rayleen Anahi Novoa, who is three years old.
Dr. Klammer and Dr. Adam were the doctors who performed Adrian’s delivery. The nursing staff also prepared a diaper cake for the family.
According to the LRHC, “Working together as a team of providers, nurses and staff to give you the best care possible LRHC has three delivering doctors,
Dr. Francisca Acosta Carlson, Chief Medical Officer
Dr. Brady Beecham, Director of Obstetrics
Dr. Kyle Klammer
There is a highly-skilled provider on call 24/7 for your convenience.
As well as visiting specialist Dr. Adam who is an OBGYN that visits Lexington every Thursday.”
