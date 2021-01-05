First child born in Lexington in 2021

LEXINGTON — Lexington Regional Health Center doctors and staff helped welcome the first child of the new year.

On Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 Zakir Ahmed Hussein was born at 12:25 a.m. He was 6.10 pounds and 20 inches long. His parents are Fatuma Salal and Ahmed Issack. Zakir has two older siblings.

Dr. Kyle Klammer was the the doctor who performed Zakir’s delivery.

According to the LRHC, “We are so fortunate to be able to provide labor and delivery services right here at Lexington Regional Health Center!”