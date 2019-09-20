ELWOOD — Community, "people with common interest living in a particular area." On Oct. 12 the Elwood community will come together in the first annual Generosity Day through service projects and fundraisers.
All of the service projects are being funded by Thrivent Financial, a non-profit financial service for professing Christians. The Elwood Thrivent office has taken the reigns of the project and all of the service projects will be funded by Thrivent members using their Thrivent Action Team monies, said Joe Wilken with the Elwood office.
Wilken lived in Kansas in the past and took part in a generosity day in a town of 5,000 where 190 volunteers took on 16 service projects, he said it was well received and it has a positive impact on the community.
The first annual Generosity Day in Elwood will kick off with free will breakfast at Our Redeemer Church. Volunteers and service teams will gather here to find a service project, there is no age requirement, anyone can join in.
At 8 a.m. the teams will disperse throughout the community where they will take on a number of projects.
Projects include, re-painting baseball dugouts, a winter coat drive for the local food pantry, painting bleachers and picnic tables at the Gosper County Fairgrounds, painting flag poles at the cemetery, backpack assembly for local foster kids, providing Halloween costumes and supplies for children in need, building new steps, handrailing at the food pantry, yard work for elderly community members, updates for the funnel cake room at fairgrounds, replacing tattered flags, planting trees at Elwood Public School and hauling away old appliances, furniture.
Elementary students will also make fall crafts and décor for the residents of Elwood Care Home. The Elwood Fire Department will also test and replace batteries in smoke detectors for area residents.
Around 12 p.m. the volunteers will gather for a free will lunch at the Elwood Senior Home, and if there are any projects left to be finished in the afternoon, the volunteers will attend to those. An ice cream sundae bar will be held at the football concessions stand throughout the day, donations for this can include coat, gloves and hats.
Local groups involved include, Elwood Lions Club, Elwood Booster Club, Ladies Auxiliary Unit, Our Redeemer Lutheran Youth Group, Elwood 4-H Club, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Elwood Volunteer Fire Department, Lexington’s HOMES charity and local business employees.
Contact Joe Wilken at 785-458-2387, joe.wilken@thrivent.com or Jennifer Edwards at 308-325-8447, jennifer.edwards@thrivent.com with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.