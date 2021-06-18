Firework regulations, safety and injury statistics

The CPSC went into detail about the circumstances of some of the deaths.

“On July 4, 2019, a 15-year-old male was found bleeding in his driveway after neighbors heard an explosion around 7:30 pm. The victim was alone at home when the incident occurred.

Responding officers reported that the incident appeared as though the victim was lighting a homemade firework device when it detonated,” according to the CPSC 2019 report.

“A 45-year-old male died after a 1.4G canister-style fireworks device struck him in the chest on

June 7, 2019. While intoxicated with alcohol, the victim initially placed the fireworks device on his head and lit the fuse. The firework fell forward and detonated, hitting the victim in the chest,” according to the report.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“A 53-year-old male died after he was struck in the head by a firework on July 22, 2019. The victim had been lighting fireworks in a canister that was half buried. Surveillance video shows that one of the fireworks did not detonate when the victim first lit the device. When the victim approached and inspected the canister, the firework detonated and struck him in the head,” the reported stated.