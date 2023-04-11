COZAD — A fire occurred southwest of Cozad amid Red Flag conditions during the afternoon of Tuesday, April 11.

At 3:36 p.m., the Cozad Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched near the intersection of Roads 759 and 417 for the report of a fire that had been caused by hay baler and was burning the nearby grass.

Nearly all of Nebraska, including Dawson County was under a Red Flag Warning on Tuesday, the highest level warning regarding fire weather.

This was due to strong winds out of the south at 15-25 mph with some gusts reaching 35 mph. Sustained wind speed on scene was 15 mph, measured via anemometer. This was in combination with relative humidity values as low as 12 percent.

The National Weather Service – Hastings warned that any fire that ignited had the ability to spread rapidly.

Cozad Fire Chief Jason Schneider said the operator of the baler reported a bearing was failing and was the likely cause of the fire. They were prepared with a garden hose and managed to keep the fire contained until the fire department arrived on scene.

Schneider said he was glad the wind wasn’t any stronger on scene, had it been the fire could have jump the road and threatened a homestead just on the north side of Road 759.

The fire was only to spread a short distance into the ditch, Cozad firefighters hosed down the area with plenty of water to ensure that no lingering hot spots could ignite in the wind.

Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt assisted on scene.