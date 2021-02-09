Fire destroys home on Spruce St. in Lexington Tuesday morning

LEXINGTON — A fire quickly spread throughout a home on Spruce St. during the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 9, which will likely result in a total loss.

At 10:22 a.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 611 W. Spruce St. where a house fire was reported to be in progress.

Arriving on scene, firefighters found the fire underway near the middle section of the home, but it would quickly spread throughout the entire structure. Smoke colored black, grey and white could be seen for miles around as the structure burned and firefighters fought back the flames.

The structure appeared to be empty, the occupant reportedly at work.

The cause of the fire had yet to be determined but will be under investigation by the LVFD. They were assisted on scene by the Lexington Police Department and Nebraska Public Power District.