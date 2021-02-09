 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire destroys home on Spruce St. in Lexington Tuesday morning
0 comments
featured

Fire destroys home on Spruce St. in Lexington Tuesday morning

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LEXINGTON — A fire quickly spread throughout a home on Spruce St. during the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 9, which will likely result in a total loss.

At 10:22 a.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 611 W. Spruce St. where a house fire was reported to be in progress.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Arriving on scene, firefighters found the fire underway near the middle section of the home, but it would quickly spread throughout the entire structure. Smoke colored black, grey and white could be seen for miles around as the structure burned and firefighters fought back the flames.

The structure appeared to be empty, the occupant reportedly at work.

The cause of the fire had yet to be determined but will be under investigation by the LVFD. They were assisted on scene by the Lexington Police Department and Nebraska Public Power District.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics