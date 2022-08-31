Fire burns around a dozen hay bales east of Lexington on Wednesday

LEXINGTON — A hay bale fire east of Lexington summoned the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department during the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 31.

At 1:45 p.m., the LVFD was dispatched to Road 755 east of Lexington for the report of hay bales on fire. Assistant Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein said 15 firefighters responded with two grass rigs and a tanker.

On scene, hay bales were burning on the south side of Road 755 and the smoke was crossing the road. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office had the road blocked off during the fire, it was noted the fire report came in not long after the fire had started.

Holbein said they were supported on scene by a loader with a claw from Roberts Cattle Company that helped to move unburned hay bales out of the way.

The bays burned were owned by Gene Hokom and a water truck with his business, G&V, Inc., also arrived on scene to assist, Holbein said.

Holbein said the exact cause of the fire had not yet been determined, but he suspected spontaneous combustion.

When hay's internal temperature rises above 130 degrees a chemical reaction begins to produce flammable gas that can ignite if the temperature goes high enough. Fire is possible in hay that's loose, in small or large bales or stacks, and stored inside or outside.