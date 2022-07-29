Fiesta 94.5, Telemundo Nebraska, LRHC host fiesta summer social event

LEXINGTON — If the promise of free tacos isn’t enough of an incentive, the smell of them cooking in Kirkpatrick Memorial Park on Tuesday was a sure draw for anyone in the area.

The new Hispanic radio station, Fiesta 94.5, Telemundo Nebraska and Lexington Regional Health Center hosted a free Fiesta Summer Social Event. The tacos were provided by El Sazon Taquizas of Cozad.

The event started at 4 p.m. and only 10 minutes into it, the line in the park for food and giveaways was already dozens of people deep.

“We were so pleased with our turnout for our first Fiesta Summer Social event! The turnout was beyond what we could have even imagined! This event was the first of many to further reach our community,” said Brenna Bartruff, Executive Director of Marketing & Public Relations said, “We had providers and specialists in attendance to talk with our community about our services and each attendee went home with education materials on LRHC services.”

Fiesta 94.5 FM, is the first full-power Spanish-language radio station to cover the Grand Island, Kearney, Hastings and Lexington areas.

Telemundo Nebraska is the state’s first network affiliate to deliver live, local Spanish news to Nebraska’s nearly 275,000 Hispanic residents.